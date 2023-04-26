2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Robert Half: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 4:28 PM

MENLO PARK, Calif. (AP) — Robert Half International Inc. (RHI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $122 million.

On a per-share basis, the Menlo Park, California-based company said it had net income of $1.14.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.12 per share.

The staffing firm posted revenue of $1.72 billion in the period, meeting Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RHI at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RHI

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

