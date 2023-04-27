Riverview Bancorp: Fiscal Q4 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Thursday reported earnings of $3 million in…

VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — VANCOUVER, Wash. (AP) — Riverview Bancorp Inc. (RVSB) on Thursday reported earnings of $3 million in its fiscal fourth quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Vancouver, Washington-based company said it had profit of 14 cents.

The holding company for Riverview Community Bank posted revenue of $16.9 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.8 million.

For the year, the company reported profit of $18.1 million, or 83 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $63.8 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RVSB at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RVSB

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.