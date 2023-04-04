TRUMP INDICTMENT: Live updates | Trump pleads not guilty | What happened and what's ahead | Photos
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Resources Connection: Fiscal Q3…

Resources Connection: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 4, 2023, 4:15 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — IRVINE, Calif. (AP) — Resources Connection Inc. (RGP) on Tuesday reported profit of $7 million in its fiscal third quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Irvine, California-based company said it had profit of 21 cents. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, were 37 cents per share.

The consulting company posted revenue of $186.8 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RGP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RGP

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up