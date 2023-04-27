ResMed: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $232.5 million.…

SAN DIEGO (AP) — SAN DIEGO (AP) — ResMed Inc. (RMD) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter profit of $232.5 million.

The San Diego-based company said it had profit of $1.58 per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs, were $1.68 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.57 per share.

The maker of medical products for respiratory disorders posted revenue of $1.12 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.03 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RMD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.