Republic Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $383.9 million. On a…

PHOENIX (AP) — PHOENIX (AP) — Republic Services Inc. (RSG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $383.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Phoenix-based company said it had net income of $1.21. Earnings, adjusted for costs related to mergers and acquisitions and restructuring costs, came to $1.24 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 12 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.13 per share.

The waste management company posted revenue of $3.58 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.41 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RSG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RSG

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.