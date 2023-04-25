Renasant: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — TUPELO, Miss. (AP) — Renasant Corp. (RNST) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $46.1 million. The…



The Tupelo, Mississippi-based bank said it had earnings of 82 cents per share.

The results matched Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 82 cents per share.

The holding company for Renasant Bank posted revenue of $221.3 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $173.1 million, surpassing Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $167.6 million.

