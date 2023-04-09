Remote vs. In-Person LSAT: How to Choose

Roughly a year after adopting a digital format, the LSAT moved from in-person testing to a remotely proctored, online format…

Roughly a year after adopting a digital format, the LSAT moved from in-person testing to a remotely proctored, online format in summer 2020 to comply with COVID-19 pandemic restrictions.

Most test-takers appreciated the convenience and comfort of taking the test from home, but others desired a return to in-person testing. Their reasons varied, from technical issues with remote testing to concerns about domestic distractions from family members, pets or construction noise.

Starting in August 2023, both sides will get their wish. LSAT registrants will be given a choice of taking the LSAT either at home or at a testing center.

Before exploring which option is right for you, it’s important to clarify how in-person testing will be conducted, since there are some differences from years past.

What to Expect From In-Person LSAT Testing

Previously, the LSAT was administered at borrowed sites like classrooms or auditoriums. Test-takers had strict rules about what they could bring on test day, and they took the test on paper or on a digital tablet.

Now, the LSAT will be administered through Prometric, the same company that administers the online, remotely proctored LSAT, according to the Law School Admission Council, known as LSAC. Prometric operates more than 4,000 test centers worldwide, including in every U.S. state and Washington, D.C.

The test sites are designed and staffed specifically for test administration. This means, for example, that test-takers will have lockers where they can store disallowed items before taking the test.

The in-person test will use the same LawHub platform used by remote test-takers since May 2020. Both in-person and remote test-takers will have the same online tools like a timer, navigation bar and digital highlighter. They also will have access to pencils and scrap paper for all multiple-choice sections, but not for the LSAT writing section, according to the LSAC.

For the first time, international test-takers will take the test on the same days as everyone else, within working hours according to local time. The test will still be offered only four times annually abroad, and nine times annually within the U.S., the LSAC says.

LSAT Registration Changes

In mid-May 2023, the LSAC plans to open registration for all LSAT test dates from August 2023 through August 2024. For each test date, scheduling will start 37 days prior to the test, and registrants will be able to choose to take the test in-person or at home. The scheduling process will be newly streamlined, run directly by Prometric, the LSAC says.

Registrants will be able to change their choice of in-person or remote testing later, if they are no longer able to travel to a test site, for example. However, in-person testing will need to be scheduled 30 days before the test date to ensure there is space to accommodate all in-person test-takers.

Choosing In-Person or Remote LSAT Testing

Most people likely have a personal inclination about whether they perform best at home or at a testing site. Some feel less test anxiety at home, while others feel more alert and focused in a dedicated workspace.

Despite the abundance of test centers, travel time might be a factor to consider. Getting to a test center on time can be stressful.

On the other hand, some test-takers might feel more stressed about the reliability of their home internet connection, or potential disruptions from roommates, children or pets.

If you are retaking the LSAT, consider whether switching from remote to in-person testing might add new uncertainties or help you approach the test afresh. Taking the test in a new environment may help you put aside bad feelings about previous tests.

Future LSAT Changes

In coming years, the LSAC says, changes are anticipated to the analytical reasoning section to make logic games more accessible to the visually impaired.

The LSAC has been studying such changes, including field studies using the experimental section of the LSAT, but no timeline has been announced. The council also says test-takers will be informed many months in advance, if and when such changes take place.

In the meantime, law school applicants can rely on the same LSAT test prep methods as before, whether they take the test at home or at a test center.

