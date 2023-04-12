Ranking The Most Painful Medical Conditions

Painful medical conditions The worst type of pain? It’s whatever pain you personally suffer from. Ranking of painful conditions is…

Painful medical conditions

The worst type of pain? It’s whatever pain you personally suffer from. Ranking of painful conditions is fairly subjective, but experts and patients alike can agree: Certain medical conditions are especially excruciating.

When health care providers ask patients to rate their pain on a scale from 1 to 10, these conditions — whether acute or chronic — can have corresponding “11.” Not all pain can always be cured, but proper treatment often can at least help scale it back.

Kidney stones

If you’ve ever suffered from a kidney stone, you know why it ranks high on the pain scale.

Picture trying to shove a pebble through a straw: Kidney stones are hard stones or crystals that form in the kidneys, and they typically cause severe pain or spasms while trying to move down the urinary tract from the kidney to the bladder through the thin attached tube called the ureter. Trying to pass a kidney stone stuck in the urinary tract can bring people to their knees and straight to the emergency room.

Usually made of calcium, these hard pellets block the flow of urine, making the kidney swell and causing waves of sharp pain at the mid-back, abdomen or sides and for men, pain at the end of their penis. Nausea, vomiting, fever and blood in the urine are common.

Diagnosing a kidney stone typically requires imaging tests, typically a CT scan, and/or a urinalysis. Once a kidney stone is confirmed, treatment with IV fluid and medication allows the stone, and the pain, to pass. Stubborn small kidney stones may require shock wave therapy, called lithotripsy, to break them up. Larger or recurring stones may call for more complex methods like surgery to remove the stone.

Childbirth

For some women, intense pain in the lower back is an unforgettable aspect of childbirth. Often called back labor, the pain peaks during contractions and lingers in between, making it more difficult for women to push. It’s sometimes caused by the baby’s head position, with the back of the head pressing into the mother’s tailbone, but that’s not always the case.

Non-medication methods to ease the mother’s pain include moving away from a back-lying position, walking and applying counter pressure — for instance, with a tennis ball or warm compresses — to the back. Breathing techniques and relaxation exercises are also sometimes effective forms of natural pain relief. If these aren’t enough, relief options include pain medication or an epidural nerve block using local anesthesia to numb the area.

Trauma

With a gunshot wound or other trauma, a sudden and severe pain can strike a healthy person to a degree they’ve never experienced, says Dr. Asokumar Buvanendran, an anesthesiologist specializing in pain medicine at Rush University Medical Center in Chicago.

Acute pain provokes a variety of bodily signs, says Buvanendran, who is a past president of the American Society of Regional Anesthesia and Pain Medicine. Rising blood pressure, a racing pulse and cues from the patient’s physique, movements and posture all tell the story of intense pain. But clinicians must rely on patients to gauge exactly how much pain they’re in to determine the best pain management strategies, thus those requests to rate your pain on a scale from 1 to 10.

Shingles

Besides rashes, blisters and scabbing, shingles patients suffer intense pain. This occurs in parts of the body along a nerve pattern, called the dermatome, where the virus resides — often across the trunk. Unfortunately, some patients go on to develop a chronic condition called postherpetic neuralgia, with symptoms including deep or burning pain, extreme sensitivity to touch and numbness in the affected area, which can last for years if not addressed promptly.

Early treatment for shingles can help prevent the transition from acute to chronic pain, Buvanendran says.

Antiviral medications that shorten the length and severity of illness are available to treat shingles. The earlier you start treatment, the better, as they’re more effective at treating the symptoms when you start taking them immediately after a rash appears.

Older adults who suffer from shingles may wish they’d been vaccinated against herpes zoster, the virus that causes chickenpox in kids and shingles in seniors. Your best bet to avoid shingles pain? Talk to your doctor about shingles vaccination if you’re a healthy adult who’s 50 or older.

Trigeminal neuralgia

Trigeminal neuralgia is a peripheral, excruciating pain in the face that can be triggered by an innocuous stimulation, such as a light touch, chewing, brushing your teeth or washing your face, explains Dr. Maggie Waung, a physician at the trigeminal neuralgia clinic at UC San Francisco and an assistant professor of neurology within the UCSF Weill Institute for Neurosciences.

Because the involved nerves are compromised, you’re increasingly vulnerable to mild types of arousal.

“Even the wind blowing on your face can trigger this brief, almost electric shock-like pain,” Waung adds.

Reasons for trigeminal neuralgia include:

— Compression of the trigeminal nerve by an artery in the brain, called neurovascular compression.

— Facial trauma.

— Nerve compression from a tumor.

— Multiple sclerosis, in which nerves lose some of their protective covering, called the myelin sheath, is another culprit.

Oftentimes, however, the cause is unknown or “idiopathic.”

The trigeminal nerve crosses the face in three branches — above the eyebrow, above the cheek and at chin level — and trigeminal neuralgia is actually an interruption in that nerve conduction, explains Heidi Maloni, associate clinical director of the Multiple Sclerosis Center of Excellence-East, part of the Department of Veterans Affairs. Pain is usually felt on just one side of the face, typically the lower part, but can affect both sides of the face in some cases.

“Sometimes, people with dental pain will feel that it’s in a tooth and go to the dentist,” Maloni says.

The dentist may be the first to realize that something else is involved and refer that patient to a neurologist. Unfortunately, other, undiagnosed patients may insist on having their tooth removed, she notes: “That’s how intense this pain is.”

Patients with MS have a 20-fold increased risk of developing trigeminal neuralgia. It affects up to 5% of patients with MS, according to a 2019 study and can affect older people, too.

Trigeminal neuralgia treatment

Certain treatments can ease or even cure trigeminal neuralgia pain, depending on the cause:

— For many patients, medications can be effective as a treatment mainstay. Carbamazepine (Tegretol), which is also an anti-seizure medication, is the only treatment specifically approved for trigeminal neuralgia pain by the Food and Drug Administration. Carbamazepine acts on sodium channels in the cells to prevent pain-related nerves from firing. Other anti-seizure drugs like phenytoin (Dilantin) are also effective for some patients.

— Microvascular decompression involves surgery to gently separate the blood vessel from where it’s pressing on the trigeminal nerve in the brain. Patients are first thoroughly evaluated to determine if they’re appropriate candidates for this invasive procedure.

— Gamma knife radiosurgery, in which a focused beam of high-dose radiation is directed to the trigeminal nerve root, is a minimally invasive option for some patients. This procedure helps numb the nerve so it’s not continually sending pain signals.

“We always start off with medications,” Waung says. “When people aren’t doing well on medications, we’ll consider surgical options.”

Post-surgery recovery

No surprise here: Recovering from surgery can be painful. But some procedures cause more postoperative pain than others.

Knee replacement surgery would rank near the top of the list because of all the cutting through bone, Buvanendran says. Whereas, for whatever reason, the aftermath of hip replacement doesn’t seem to hurt as much. But with every breath, lung surgery brings postoperative pain to the involved muscles, he adds.

Postoperative pain is a major issue for hospital patients recovering from head and neck surgery in particular. Virtual reality sessions may be a viable tool for reducing their pain, as well as their opioid use, an innovative new study suggests. Patients included those who had undergone surgery in sensitive areas, like the oral cavity, throat and neck, with a few who required tissue reconstruction or tracheostomy — an opening created in the front of the neck to enable breathing-tube insertion, in the study published in June 2022 in JAMA Otolaryngology–Head and Neck Surgery.

About three days after surgery, patients were randomly assigned either to use a headset for a 3D, immersive VR experience or to a control group whose members each used a hand-held, smartphone device. Gaming sessions involved 15 minutes of playing Angry Birds. Patients in the VR group had significantly lower pain scores and required less opioid use than patients who didn’t experience the immersive VR intervention.

Back injury

As a source of agonizing back pain, an acute disc herniation — possibly caused by heavy lifting — is all too common.

“Your disc protrudes and bulges and pushes on the nerve,” Buvanendran says. “You have severe pain going down your legs.”

Many other people suffer from less dramatic, but still debilitating, chronic back pain. According to the 2019 National Health Interview Survey from the National Center for Health Statistics, about 44% of adults ages 30 to 44 and 46% of adults ages 65 and over experienced back pain in the past three months. Women (41%) on average were more likely to experience back pain than men (37%). Some suffering from back pain experience a constant, dull ache, whereas others may have sudden, recurrent sharp pains.

Overall, 264 million days of work are lost to back pain every year nationally, according to a 2018 report from the United States Bone and Joint Initiative.

“This is a huge problem,” says Dr. Mark Coleman, an anesthesiologist/pain management physician and president of clinical services for National Spine & Pain Centers and medical director for the center in Pikesville, Maryland. “Eighty percent of people at some time in their life are going to experience it.”

There are various ways to treat back pain, depending on the origin of pain, whether it’s acute or chronic, and other personal factors of the individual. Some treatment options may include:

— Pharmacologic interventions, such as pain medication, anti-inflammatories or muscle relaxants.

— Light activity or exercise.

— Physical therapy or massage therapy.

— Heat application.

— Rest and avoiding heavy lifting.

— Surgery in some cases.

It’s important to see your doctor to discuss your pain and treatment options, particularly if you’re experiencing persistent, chronic back pain. Typically, your doctor will start with more conservative treatment options before considering a more invasive option, like surgery. Your doctor also may perform tests to rule out serious medical conditions, such as a tumor or infection, before beginning a treatment plan.

Major joint osteoarthritis

When osteoarthritis invades your hips, knees or shoulders, every movement of those joints causes pain. Major joint osteoarthritis is one of the most common reasons patients come in seeking pain relief, Coleman says.

Facet osteoarthritis involves the facet joints located in the rear of the spine. As cartilage between these joints wears out, padding between them is lost. The resulting bone rubbing on bone sounds bad and feels worse.

When osteoarthritis pain makes it difficult for people to even move, it puts them at risk for other serious medical conditions, like heart disease. Pain and immobility can also contribute to mental health issues, such as anxiety and depression.

Cluster headaches

Headaches are painful in general, and cluster headaches are considered among the most excruciating. Typically, people with cluster headaches are painfully awakened in the middle of the night with stabbing, searing or burning pain on one side of the head, or facial pain around the eye or at the temple. The cause of cluster headaches is uncertain, but they may be related to the release of inflammatory chemicals, like histamine, that are produced by the body.

Cluster periods, in which people often have daily or more frequent headaches, typically last from several weeks to several months. Some people have seasonal cluster episodes, such as every fall or spring.

Avoiding individual triggers — such as alcohol use, cigarette smoking, bright lights and high altitudes — helps prevent cluster headaches for some people. Doctors may prescribe daily medicines to relax blood vessels (verapamil), reduce inflammation (steroids like prednisone) or to promote the balance of specific brain chemicals (lithium carbonate). High-dose oxygen therapy may stop a cluster headache attack in progress.

The good news is that pain management treatment, often with triptan-class drugs such as zolmitriptan or sumatriptan, can reduce the length, intensity and number of cluster headaches. In some cases, patients experience remission with no headaches for several months or even years.

Degenerative disc disease

Patients often describe severe back pain as a gnawing, sometimes sharp-shooting pain that is unrelenting, Coleman says.

“That keeps them up at night. That prevents them from engaging in activities of daily living, such as just standing to shave or brush their teeth,” Coleman adds. “Certainly, carrying a bag of groceries up the steps can lead to having to lie down the rest of the day.”

Back and neck degeneration, along with degenerative joint disease and spinal stenosis — chronic pinching of the nerve that comes from ligament-thickening within the spine — make up the bulk of back and spinal conditions that Coleman and colleagues see.

Fortunately, a spectrum of pain treatments is available. Epidural steroid injections, interspinous spacers and minimally invasive lumbar decompression are some options. Surgery is sometimes indicated.

“There are also patients who’ve had multiple back surgeries such that they can’t have any more surgeries,” Coleman says.

When patients suffer from chronic pain as a result of damaged nerve roots that cannot be operated on, doctors use dorsal column stimulation, a minimally invasive technique that implants a small device to block pain.

“It can jam the pain signal from going from the back to the brain,” Coleman says. “We can give people long-term pain relief with that.”

Complex regional pain syndrome

After an arm or leg injury — usually from fractures, surgery, sprains or immobilization — some people experience ongoing, excruciating pain from trauma to their peripheral nerves, a condition called complex regional pain syndrome. In other cases of CRPS, the cause is never determined.

In addition to prolonged pain and inflammation, if you have CRPS you may have other symptoms that include changes in skin color, body temperature and/or swelling below the site of injury.

A CRPS diagnosis can be complicated. Oftentimes, neurologists or orthopedists must weigh in. Nerve conduction studies, ultrasound, MRI or advanced bone scans using dye may reveal underlying bone nerve damage or bone abnormalities.

“Complex regional pain syndrome is a very rare and serious complication, but there are treatments,” Coleman says.

Sickle cell disease

Sickle cell disease is a lifelong illness that affects more than 100,000 people in the U.S. and 20 million people globally. Although it’s classified as a rare disorder, sickle cell disease is well-known for the pain it causes.

The inherited condition affects red blood cell formation. In sickle cell crisis, normally flexible and disc-shaped blood cells become stiff and crescent-shaped. Blood can’t flow smoothly, which reduces the delivery of needed oxygen to the body’s cells. Pain management is an ongoing challenge for people with sickle cell disease, some of whom encounter acute pain during crises along with ongoing day-to-day discomfort.

“For now, pain management plays a supportive role when patients are in crisis, so they don’t have to go to the ER or urgent care,” Coleman says.

Clinical management of a pain crises typically includes giving IV fluids and administering pain-reducing medication. In the most severe cases, patients are hospitalized to manage the pain.

New treatments may be on the horizon. Experts are conducting promising research in gene therapy to reduce sickle cell crises.

“There is a lot of innovation going on in the realm of hematology,” Coleman says.

Endometriosis

Endometriosis occurs when tissue similar to that normally lining a woman’s uterus grows outside her uterus. Ovaries, fallopian tubes and tissue lining the pelvis are most often involved. As with normal uterine tissue, this abnormal pelvic tissue is affected by hormones released with each menstrual cycle.

Cysts, irritation, scar tissue and adhesions — abnormal bands that can make pelvic organs stick to one another — may result. Some people with endometriosis may not experience symptoms, while others experience:

— Pain during menstruation.

— Pain or discomfort during or after sex.

— Pain when urinating or defecating.

— Chronic pelvic pain.

— Heavy bleeding during or between a period.

— Difficulty getting pregnant.

— Bloating, nausea, fatigue.

Getting an accurate diagnosis of endometriosis from an obstetrician-gynecologist can be challenging, but it is the first step to controlling pain. Symptoms of endometriosis often mimic other conditions, and there really aren’t any accurate screening tools or tests to identify those with the disease, other than surgery. Performing a minimally invasive surgical procedure, called a laparoscopy, can be used to definitively diagnose someone with endometriosis.

In combination with general pain relief methods, hormone therapies, surgery and pelvic floor physical therapy may help alleviate endometriosis pain.

Cancer bone pain

Bone pain from cancer can come directly from primary bone cancer itself or from bone metastasis, which is cancer that has spread to the bone from the original disease site in the body. Breast, prostate, lung and kidney tumors are among the most likely to spread to the bone.

Treatment for cancer bone pain is multimodal — involving a variety of methods to address pain at the source. Orthopedic surgery for weakened bones, radiation therapy to destroy cancer cells and medications, such as anti-inflammatories and steroids, can reduce pain.

Supportive measures including acupuncture or acupressure, physical therapy, relaxation techniques, massage and counseling may also help relieve suffering from cancer bone pain.

Spinal headaches

The majority of spinal headaches result from a tear or puncture made during a spinal tap procedure. These are not accidental punctures — it’s actually part of the spinal tap procedure. Leaking of fluid from around the spinal cord can cause a severe spinal headache, Buvanendran explains. In some cases, lifting heavy objects can cause a vulnerable spot to tear accidentally.

These incidents are rare though. Symptoms of a spinal headache can include:

— Nausea.

— Dizziness.

— Severe light sensitivity.

— Neck stiffness.

Doctors sometimes treat spinal headaches with blood patches from the patient’s own blood to plug the leakage site. With an epidural blood patch, the doctor typically withdraws blood from the patient — like from your arm or hand — and injects it back into the spinal tap site in a small quantity. You may experience mild pain for several days at the site of injection.

Migraines

Migraines can knock people out for days. Individuals experiencing a migraine suffer from an array of symptoms — not just pain in the head. Symptoms of a migraine include:

— Throbbing or pulsing pain on one side of the head.

— Increased sensitivity to light.

— Nausea.

— Vomiting.

Even once symptoms from the migraine attack resolve, people often feel exhausted or weak for a day or a few days following a migraine.

For this and other pain conditions, a balanced approach using a variety of therapies, which will depend on the condition and patient, is best. Treatments may include over-the-counter and prescription medications, acupuncture, complementary and alternative medicine and cognitive behavioral therapy. With each individual, the goal is to reduce pain and suffering and improve their quality of life.

The emotional fallout from pain

Much like how a migraine can leave someone exhausted and weak for days, many conditions in which someone is prone to experiencing long-lasting or unpredictable pain can have major emotional consequences.

For example, patients who have trigeminal neuralgia experience lancinating pain, the medical term to describe intense, sharp, stabbing-like pain. Typically happening on one side of the face, this type of pain lasts seconds and up to a few minutes.

“I had a patient say he put a pillow over his face and screamed into it because the pain was so intense,” Maloni says.

How could there not be an emotional component to any erratic, pervasive pain condition?

“People fear pain, so they will do anything to try to eliminate it,” Maloni says. “They might not talk. They might not eat. It can be critical.”

Patients may avoid basic hygiene, like brushing their teeth, in an effort to avoid stimulating a bout of facial pain with trigeminal neuralgia. Behaviors like being very still, minimizing chewing or even staying out of the wind to prevent it from blowing on the face are really examples of self-preservation.

“Fear can cause people to catastrophize and self-isolate,” Maloni says. “It can translate to an emotional effect.”

Unfortunately, unpredictable pain conditions can limit the ability to function. It can keep some people from working, Waung says.

“The most frustrating thing about it is there’s not often a sense of control,” she says. “You don’t know when the shocks are going to happen and you just try to keep your face as still as possible when you’re in a flareup to prevent any worsening pain.”

Mindfulness and pain control

Being stoic about any pain condition isn’t easy or always ideal.

“The reason I got into this was that my grandmother had trigeminal neuralgia,” Waung says about her personal motivation for going into the medical field. “She never complained of pain.”

However, there are some ways people can self-manage their pain, along with — not instead of — seeking and getting treatment.

“I suggest things like mindfulness,” Maloni says. “Trying to get control of your reaction to the pain is very helpful. Tools like mindfulness exercises help to minimize the experience of pain and to help with the fear and anxiety associated with excruciating pain.”

A systematic review of 60 studies encompassing nearly 6,500 participants evaluated mind-body therapies — such as meditation, hypnosis, relaxation, guided imagery and cognitive behavioral therapy — for intense pain conditions for which people were being treated with opioids. Mind-body therapies were associated with improved pain and reduced opioid use, according to the findings published in November 2019 in JAMA Internal Medicine.

Don’t give up

Pain should be manageable, so don’t give up on finding relief. In some cases of hard-to-treat pain, a pain management specialist might be able to offer therapies beyond what’s available from your primary care provider.

“Oftentimes, patients get despondent about their painful conditions,” Coleman says. “I encourage them to seek out a pain management physician to see what some of the newer interventions are. We’re very good with degenerative diseases now: the spinal stenosis, the nerve pinching.”

With great strides being made in such diseases, Coleman encourages people living in pain to persevere and seek a definitive diagnosis and effective pain treatment.

