Range Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — FORT WORTH, Texas (AP) — Range Resources Corp. (RRC) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $481.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Fort Worth, Texas-based company said it had net income of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 99 cents per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 78 cents per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $1.19 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $853 million, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $783.2 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on RRC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/RRC

