Protein-Rich Snacks to Keep You Satisfied

A recent report from Axios highlights the “snackification” of America, where more are forgoing meals and focusing on in-between nibbles.…

A recent report from Axios highlights the “snackification” of America, where more are forgoing meals and focusing on in-between nibbles. The COVID pandemic resulted in a sharp increase in snacking. Even now, with the crisis in the rear-view mirror and office cubicles filling up again, snack culture has become a way of life and shows no signs of slowing down.

More Americans are choosing to eat so-called smeals (small meals) and on-the-go snacks in place of their main meal. According to a study reported in Nutrition Research, snacks contribute around 25% to 30% of most Americans’ daily caloric intake, and that is on the rise. While another recent study reported that more than 90% of Americans surveyed snack two to three times per day.

[See: Heart-Healthy Snacks.]

Benefits of Snacks

If you’re trying to improve your diet and manage your health and weight, snacking can be a double-edged sword. On the one hand, the right snacks can help you stay on track so you don’t overeat at meals, but the wrong snacks can lead to mindless munching and consuming more calories than you realize.

The most popular snacks are high-calorie, nutrient-poor choices like chips, cookies, ice cream, chocolate and soda. Food manufacturers are churning out oodles of new insatiable (read: unhealthy) snack offerings to feed our insatiable appetite for between-meal bites. Research shows that low-quality snacks are linked to increased risk for overweight and obesity and all the diseases associated with increased weight, including Type 2 diabetes, heart disease and certain types of cancer.

In contrast, snacks rich in protein and fiber can actually help manage hunger and appetite so you’re less likely to overeat and blow your daily calorie budget, according to a study published in the Journal of The American Dietetic Association.

To help you snack smarter, here are 12 healthier, protein-rich snacks that will help you stay on track so you can reach your health goals.

12 Healthy, High-Protein Snacks

1. Hard-boiled egg with 2 rye crisp crackers

Nutrition: 100 calories, 8 grams protein, 11 grams carbohydrate, 4 grams fiber and 4 grams fat (1.5 grams saturated fat).

Eggs are the gold-standard for high-quality protein that delivers all nine essential amino acids. Eggs also protein 13 essential nutrients including hard-to find nutrients like vitamin D and lutein. When combined with fiber-rich, whole-grain crispbreads, this is one of my favorite snacks.

2. 1/4-cup roasted chickpeas

Nutrition: 120 calories, 6 grams protein, 15 grams carbohydrates, 6 grams fiber and 6 grams fat ( 0.5 grams saturated fat).

Whether you buy your roasted chickpeas at the supermarket or make your own, the combination of fiber and protein that this snack provides is a winning combo to help you fill up, not out.

3. Veggies made great spinach egg white frittatas

Nutrition (two frittatas): 140 calories, 10 grams protein, 10 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber and 8 grams fat (2 grams saturated fat).

These tasty, single-serve frittatas are one of my favorite savory between-meal noshes. I pop them in my air fryer, and they are done in just a few minutes. Despite their modest calorie count, the high-quality protein keeps me satisfied for hours.

4. 1/3-cup hummus with fresh-cut veggies

Nutrition: 170 calories, 9 grams protein, 18 grams carbohydrates, 7 grams fiber and 8 grams fat (1 gram saturated fat).

With myriad brands and exotic flavors to enjoy, hummus is an increasingly popular, plant-based snack dip. A 2020 review article reported in the peer-reviewed journal Nutrients reported that individuals who ate hummus had more nutritious diets, were less likely to be overweight and had better biomarkers for health, compared to those who didn’t report eating hummus. The researchers noted that chickpeas provide essential nutrients like plant-based protein, iron, zinc, potassium, B-vitamins, and the oil in hummus provides heart-healthy unsaturated fats.

Partnering hummus with fresh veggies adds additional fiber to keep you fuller, longer.

[READ: Snacks to Lose Weight.]

5. In-shell pistachios (such as the single-serve 1.5-ounce package from Wonderful)

Nutrition: 130 calories, 5 grams protein, 6 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber and 10 grams fat (1.5 grams saturated fat).

Pistachios are a delicious and nutritious snack to conquer cravings, thanks to the protein, fiber and unsaturated fat they provide. Compared to other tree nuts, pistachios are one of the highest in protein, and they provide fiber, potassium, vitamin B6 and several other essential nutrients and phytonutrients to help improve health and reduce risk for chronic conditions.

Wonderful’s 1.5-ounce serving of in-shell pistachios has 5 grams of complete protein with all 9 essential amino acids in adequate amounts. A review article published in Natural Product Research reported that the tiny nuts can help reduce risk for obesity, Type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease and systemic inflammation.

6. 1 cup instant oatmeal (prepared with ½-cup skim milk)

Nutrition: 140 calories, 8 grams protein, 24 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber and 2 grams fat (0 grams saturated fat).

Oatmeal provides beta-glucan, a unique soluble fiber that has been shown to help enhance satiety. Oats are a whole grain, so you get the natural protein and fiber from the minimally processed grain. Making oats with milk is a great way to plus up the nutrients and add extra filling protein.

7. 1 cup plain, nonfat Greek yogurt with 1 cup fresh berries

Nutrition: 185 calories, 23 grams protein, 20 grams carbohydrates, 3 grams fiber and less than 1 gram fat (0 grams saturated fat).

If you want a delicious treat with no added sugar, this is a great option. Greek yogurt is strained so it generally has twice the protein and half the sugar of regular yogurt. Stick with plain rather than flavored to keep calories in check and choose nonfat or low-fat. Sweeten with a cup of frozen or frozen, unsweetened berries to add sweetness, essential nutrients and health-promoting phytonutrients.

8. Quest tortilla style nacho cheese protein chips

Nutrition (1 single-serve bag): 150 calories, 18 grams protein, 5 grams carbohydrates, 1 gram fiber and 5 grams fat (1 gram saturated fat).

Quest Protein Chips provide the same crunch and satisfying taste of regular tortilla chips, but they are baked, never fried, to keep calories and fat counts lower than traditional fried tortilla chips. What’s more, each serving of the nacho cheese flavor provides a whopping 18 grams protein and 4 grams net carbs in a 150-calorie serving. I like these on their own when I’m craving a salty chip. Check Insta or Pinterest for inspo on how to use them to create leaner, mouth-watering nachos.

9. Chicken jerky

Nutrition (2 Mighty Spark snack sticks): 100 calories, 12 gram protein, 4 grams carbohydrates, 0 grams fiber and 4 gram fat (1 gram saturated fat).

Lean poultry (chicken or turkey) is a great high-protein, low-calorie choice, but not the most practical for an on-the-go snack. That’s where a shelf-stable poultry snack stick makes sense. One option I like is Mighty Spark’s chicken sticks. They’re available in several great flavors and have recognizable ingredients. They have just 45 to 60 calories per stick, depending upon the flavor.

10. 1/2-cup cottage cheese with 1/2-cup berries

Nutrition: 100 calories, 14.5 grams protein, 9 grams carbohydrates, 2 grams fiber and 1.5 grams fat (0.5 grams saturated fat).

Cottage cheese is another calorie-poor, protein-rich choice that can keep you satisfied. Top plain, low-fat cottage cheese with your favorite berries for a burst of flavor and natural sweetness. Plus, you’ll get the beneficial compounds from strawberries that reduce heart disease and provide anti-cancer properties.

11. One cup edamame

Nutrition: 190 calories, 17 grams protein, 15 grams carbohydrates, 8 grams fiber and 8 grams fat (1 gram saturated fat).

Edamame (fresh, immature soybeans in the pod) boast a one-two punch of filling protein and fiber — not to mention a host of beneficial anti-cancer and cardiovascular benefits. They are also an excellent source of folate, an important B-vitamin for women of childbearing age to help prevent neural tube defects. Look for edamame in the fresh produce or freezer section of your local supermarket.

12. 1 ounce low-fat cheese and 5 to 6 whole wheat crackers

Nutrition: 190 calories, 17 grams protein, 15 grams carbohydrates, 8 gram fiber and 2 grams fat (2 grams saturated fat).

Cheese and crackers are a classic crowd-pleasing snack that can help you stay on track. They key is to keep from eating several ounces of cheese and a plate of crackers. An ounce of low-fat cheese packs in about 6 grams of protein and is an excellent source of calcium. Partner cheese with whole wheat crackers or a crispbread for added fiber and additional protein.

More from U.S. News

Top Plant-Based Proteins

Highest Protein Fruits

How to Lose Weight: the Best Foods for Weight Loss

Protein-Rich Snacks to Keep You Satisfied originally appeared on usnews.com