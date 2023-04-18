Prologis: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prologis Inc. (PLD) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in…

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Prologis Inc. (PLD) on Tuesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results beat Wall Street expectations.

The real estate investment trust, based in San Francisco, said it had funds from operations of $1.16 billion, or $1.22 per share, in the period.

The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of $1.21 per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had net income of $463.2 million, or 50 cents per share.

The industrial real estate developer, based in San Francisco, posted revenue of $1.77 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $1.63 billion, meeting Street forecasts.

Prologis expects full-year funds from operations in the range of $5.42 to $5.50 per share.

