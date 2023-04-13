Progressive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $447.9…

MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — MAYFIELD VILLAGE, Ohio (AP) — Progressive Corp. (PGR) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $447.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Mayfield Village, Ohio-based company said it had net income of 75 cents. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, were 65 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.44 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $14.3 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $14.23 billion, beating Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $14.12 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PGR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PGR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.