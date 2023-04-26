PROG Holdings: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $48…

DRAPER, Utah (AP) — DRAPER, Utah (AP) — PROG Holdings, Inc. (PRG) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $48 million.

On a per-share basis, the Draper, Utah-based company said it had net income of $1. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.11 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 84 cents per share.

The rent-to-own company posted revenue of $655.1 million in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $646.8 million.

For the current quarter ending in June, PROG Holdings expects its per-share earnings to range from 62 cents to 70 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $565 million to $585 million for the fiscal second quarter.

PROG Holdings expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.50 to $2.77 per share, with revenue ranging from $2.3 billion to $2.38 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

