Primis Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.8 million in…

MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — MCLEAN, Va. (AP) — Primis Financial Corp. (FRST) on Thursday reported earnings of $5.8 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the McLean, Virginia-based company said it had net income of 23 cents.

The holding company for Sonabank posted revenue of $58.7 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $39.9 million.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on FRST at https://www.zacks.com/ap/FRST

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.