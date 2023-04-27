CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 628¾ 630¾ 610½ 614 —13¼ Jul 643¾ 645½ 625½ 627¾ —14¼ Sep 655 657¾ 637 639¼ —15 Dec 673 674½ 654 656½ —15¼ Mar 684½ 685¼ 665 667¾ —14¾ May 687 687 669 671¾ —14½ Jul 682¼ 682¼ 664¾ 670 —12 Sep 680½ 680½ 677¾ 677¾ —12¾ Dec 699½ 699½ 691¼ 692¼ —10 Jul 695¼ 695¼ 695 695 —2¼ Est. sales 130,277. Wed.’s sales 110,478 Wed.’s open int 363,741 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 642 644¼ 621¾ 623¼ —18¼ Jul 601¾ 602½ 580½ 581¼ —19¾ Sep 548 548 530¼ 531¼ —15¼ Dec 543½ 544 530¼ 531½ —12 Mar 553 553¾ 540¼ 541½ —11½ May 559½ 560 547 548½ —11 Jul 563¼ 563¾ 551½ 552¼ —11 Sep 535 535 529½ 529½ —8½ Dec 528 529 520½ 522 —6¾ Mar 528¾ 530 528½ 529 —7¼ Jul 535 535 529¾ 529¾ —8½ Dec 484½ 486¼ 483¾ 483¾ —2¾ Dec 472 472 472 472 —1¼ Est. sales 457,743. Wed.’s sales 301,959 Wed.’s open int 1,214,458 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 322 322 305 305 —17½ Jul 328½ 330 311½ 314 —12½ Sep 334 334½ 320¼ 320¼ —12¾ Dec 345¼ 345¼ 331 331½ —13½ Mar 342 342 342 342 —13¼ Est. sales 892. Wed.’s sales 1,162 Wed.’s open int 4,687 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1435 1443 1420¾ 1421 —15 Jul 1414¾ 1417¼ 1401¾ 1402¼ —12½ Aug 1363¼ 1365 1350½ 1351 —12¼ Sep 1287¼ 1289 1275½ 1275¾ —11½ Nov 1266¾ 1268¼ 1255 1255¼ —11½ Jan 1273½ 1275¼ 1262¾ 1263 —11¼ Mar 1270 1272 1260½ 1261 —9¾ May 1273¾ 1275 1264 1264 —9¼ Jul 1273¼ 1274¼ 1267 1268¼ —8¼ Aug 1260¼ 1260¼ 1260¼ 1260¼ —5¼ Nov 1215 1215¾ 1208½ 1210½ —4¼ Nov 1134½ 1134½ 1134½ 1134½ —4¾ Est. sales 189,039. Wed.’s sales 276,368 Wed.’s open int 604,909

