Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 628¾ 630¾ 610½ 614 —13¼
Jul 643¾ 645½ 625½ 627¾ —14¼
Sep 655 657¾ 637 639¼ —15
Dec 673 674½ 654 656½ —15¼
Mar 684½ 685¼ 665 667¾ —14¾
May 687 687 669 671¾ —14½
Jul 682¼ 682¼ 664¾ 670 —12
Sep 680½ 680½ 677¾ 677¾ —12¾
Dec 699½ 699½ 691¼ 692¼ —10
Jul 695¼ 695¼ 695 695 —2¼
Est. sales 130,277. Wed.’s sales 110,478
Wed.’s open int 363,741
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 642 644¼ 621¾ 623¼ —18¼
Jul 601¾ 602½ 580½ 581¼ —19¾
Sep 548 548 530¼ 531¼ —15¼
Dec 543½ 544 530¼ 531½ —12
Mar 553 553¾ 540¼ 541½ —11½
May 559½ 560 547 548½ —11
Jul 563¼ 563¾ 551½ 552¼ —11
Sep 535 535 529½ 529½ —8½
Dec 528 529 520½ 522 —6¾
Mar 528¾ 530 528½ 529 —7¼
Jul 535 535 529¾ 529¾ —8½
Dec 484½ 486¼ 483¾ 483¾ —2¾
Dec 472 472 472 472 —1¼
Est. sales 457,743. Wed.’s sales 301,959
Wed.’s open int 1,214,458
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 322 322 305 305 —17½
Jul 328½ 330 311½ 314 —12½
Sep 334 334½ 320¼ 320¼ —12¾
Dec 345¼ 345¼ 331 331½ —13½
Mar 342 342 342 342 —13¼
Est. sales 892. Wed.’s sales 1,162
Wed.’s open int 4,687
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1435 1443 1420¾ 1421 —15
Jul 1414¾ 1417¼ 1401¾ 1402¼ —12½
Aug 1363¼ 1365 1350½ 1351 —12¼
Sep 1287¼ 1289 1275½ 1275¾ —11½
Nov 1266¾ 1268¼ 1255 1255¼ —11½
Jan 1273½ 1275¼ 1262¾ 1263 —11¼
Mar 1270 1272 1260½ 1261 —9¾
May 1273¾ 1275 1264 1264 —9¼
Jul 1273¼ 1274¼ 1267 1268¼ —8¼
Aug 1260¼ 1260¼ 1260¼ 1260¼ —5¼
Nov 1215 1215¾ 1208½ 1210½ —4¼
Nov 1134½ 1134½ 1134½ 1134½ —4¾
Est. sales 189,039. Wed.’s sales 276,368
Wed.’s open int 604,909

