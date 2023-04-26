2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 1:57 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 639¾ 643 628 629 —9¾
Jul 653¾ 657¾ 642¾ 643¼ —9¾
Sep 666¾ 669½ 655½ 656 —8¾
Dec 682½ 686¾ 673 673¼ —8¾
Mar 693½ 697½ 683¾ 684 —9¼
May 697 698½ 687¼ 687¼ —10
Jul 691 694 682¾ 683¼ —7½
Sep 695½ 695½ 691¼ 691¼ —6¾
Dec 713 713¼ 703½ 703½ —6
Est. sales 90,234. Tue.’s sales 151,904
Tue.’s open int 366,390
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 648 652¼ 641½ 641½ —5
Jul 608¼ 612 601¾ 602 —5¾
Sep 551¾ 553½ 546¼ 546¾ —5
Dec 549 550 543 543½ —4¾
Mar 556½ 559¾ 552¾ 553¼ —4¾
May 564 566 559 559¾ —4¾
Jul 567 569 562¼ 563 —4½
Sep 544 544 537 537¾ —5½
Dec 534 535 527¾ 529¼ —4¾
Dec 488¾ 488¾ 486¾ 486¾ —4
Est. sales 226,236. Tue.’s sales 398,532
Tue.’s open int 1,242,943
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 331 331 322¼ 326½ —3¾
Jul 335 336¼ 325 327¾ —6¼
Sep 338¾ 338¾ 335 336 —4½
Dec 349¼ 350 342½ 347¾ —4¾
Mar 355¾ 355¾ 355½ 355½ —5½
May 363½ 363½ 363 363 —4
Est. sales 734. Tue.’s sales 1,580
Tue.’s open int 4,776
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1445¼ 1456½ 1434¼ 1437 —8¼
Jul 1417¾ 1428¼ 1412 1413¾ —3¾
Aug 1364 1372½ 1360¼ 1362¾
Sep 1287 1293¾ 1283¼ 1287¾
Nov 1268 1272½ 1262 1266¾
Jan 1274¼ 1279½ 1269½ 1274¼
Mar 1269 1274¾ 1266¼ 1271
May 1277 1277 1269¼ 1273¾
Jul 1278 1278¾ 1272½ 1277
Sep 1226½ 1226½ 1226½ 1226½ —1½
Nov 1211 1216½ 1209¾ 1212½ +1¾
Est. sales 232,791. Tue.’s sales 340,884
Tue.’s open int 630,935

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up