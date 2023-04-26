CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 639¾ 643 628 629 —9¾ Jul 653¾ 657¾ 642¾ 643¼ —9¾ Sep 666¾ 669½ 655½ 656 —8¾ Dec 682½ 686¾ 673 673¼ —8¾ Mar 693½ 697½ 683¾ 684 —9¼ May 697 698½ 687¼ 687¼ —10 Jul 691 694 682¾ 683¼ —7½ Sep 695½ 695½ 691¼ 691¼ —6¾ Dec 713 713¼ 703½ 703½ —6 Est. sales 90,234. Tue.’s sales 151,904 Tue.’s open int 366,390 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 648 652¼ 641½ 641½ —5 Jul 608¼ 612 601¾ 602 —5¾ Sep 551¾ 553½ 546¼ 546¾ —5 Dec 549 550 543 543½ —4¾ Mar 556½ 559¾ 552¾ 553¼ —4¾ May 564 566 559 559¾ —4¾ Jul 567 569 562¼ 563 —4½ Sep 544 544 537 537¾ —5½ Dec 534 535 527¾ 529¼ —4¾ Dec 488¾ 488¾ 486¾ 486¾ —4 Est. sales 226,236. Tue.’s sales 398,532 Tue.’s open int 1,242,943 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 331 331 322¼ 326½ —3¾ Jul 335 336¼ 325 327¾ —6¼ Sep 338¾ 338¾ 335 336 —4½ Dec 349¼ 350 342½ 347¾ —4¾ Mar 355¾ 355¾ 355½ 355½ —5½ May 363½ 363½ 363 363 —4 Est. sales 734. Tue.’s sales 1,580 Tue.’s open int 4,776 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1445¼ 1456½ 1434¼ 1437 —8¼ Jul 1417¾ 1428¼ 1412 1413¾ —3¾ Aug 1364 1372½ 1360¼ 1362¾ Sep 1287 1293¾ 1283¼ 1287¾ +¼ Nov 1268 1272½ 1262 1266¾ +¾ Jan 1274¼ 1279½ 1269½ 1274¼ +½ Mar 1269 1274¾ 1266¼ 1271 +¼ May 1277 1277 1269¼ 1273¾ +¼ Jul 1278 1278¾ 1272½ 1277 +¾ Sep 1226½ 1226½ 1226½ 1226½ —1½ Nov 1211 1216½ 1209¾ 1212½ +1¾ Est. sales 232,791. Tue.’s sales 340,884 Tue.’s open int 630,935

