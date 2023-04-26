CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|639¾
|643
|628
|629
|—9¾
|Jul
|653¾
|657¾
|642¾
|643¼
|—9¾
|Sep
|666¾
|669½
|655½
|656
|—8¾
|Dec
|682½
|686¾
|673
|673¼
|—8¾
|Mar
|693½
|697½
|683¾
|684
|—9¼
|May
|697
|698½
|687¼
|687¼
|—10
|Jul
|691
|694
|682¾
|683¼
|—7½
|Sep
|695½
|695½
|691¼
|691¼
|—6¾
|Dec
|713
|713¼
|703½
|703½
|—6
|Est. sales 90,234.
|Tue.’s sales 151,904
|Tue.’s open int 366,390
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|648
|652¼
|641½
|641½
|—5
|Jul
|608¼
|612
|601¾
|602
|—5¾
|Sep
|551¾
|553½
|546¼
|546¾
|—5
|Dec
|549
|550
|543
|543½
|—4¾
|Mar
|556½
|559¾
|552¾
|553¼
|—4¾
|May
|564
|566
|559
|559¾
|—4¾
|Jul
|567
|569
|562¼
|563
|—4½
|Sep
|544
|544
|537
|537¾
|—5½
|Dec
|534
|535
|527¾
|529¼
|—4¾
|Dec
|488¾
|488¾
|486¾
|486¾
|—4
|Est. sales 226,236.
|Tue.’s sales 398,532
|Tue.’s open int 1,242,943
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|331
|331
|322¼
|326½
|—3¾
|Jul
|335
|336¼
|325
|327¾
|—6¼
|Sep
|338¾
|338¾
|335
|336
|—4½
|Dec
|349¼
|350
|342½
|347¾
|—4¾
|Mar
|355¾
|355¾
|355½
|355½
|—5½
|May
|363½
|363½
|363
|363
|—4
|Est. sales 734.
|Tue.’s sales 1,580
|Tue.’s open int 4,776
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1445¼
|1456½
|1434¼
|1437
|—8¼
|Jul
|1417¾
|1428¼
|1412
|1413¾
|—3¾
|Aug
|1364
|1372½
|1360¼
|1362¾
|Sep
|1287
|1293¾
|1283¼
|1287¾
|+¼
|Nov
|1268
|1272½
|1262
|1266¾
|+¾
|Jan
|1274¼
|1279½
|1269½
|1274¼
|+½
|Mar
|1269
|1274¾
|1266¼
|1271
|+¼
|May
|1277
|1277
|1269¼
|1273¾
|+¼
|Jul
|1278
|1278¾
|1272½
|1277
|+¾
|Sep
|1226½
|1226½
|1226½
|1226½
|—1½
|Nov
|1211
|1216½
|1209¾
|1212½
|+1¾
|Est. sales 232,791.
|Tue.’s sales 340,884
|Tue.’s open int 630,935
