OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 683 684¾ 666½ 668 —13¾ Jul 695 696 678¼ 680 —12¾ Sep 705 706½ 689¼ 690½ —13¼ Dec 721¼ 721¼ 704½ 706 —13¾ Mar 728¼ 729¾ 714½ 715½ —14 May 731½ 731½ 716¼ 718 —13½ Jul 718 718 704¼ 705 —11½ Est. sales 92,871. Wed.’s sales 110,572 Wed.’s open int 378,314 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 672 674 661½ 664 —8¼ Jul 636½ 637¼ 622 626¼ —10¼ Sep 568 568¾ 558¼ 562 —6½ Dec 562 563½ 554 557¼ —5¾ Mar 570 571½ 562¾ 565¾ —5½ May 575 575 568 571¼ —5 Jul 576¼ 577 569½ 573 —5 Sep 551 551 545½ 548¼ —5 Dec 543 543¼ 536 539 —5¼ Mar 549 549 546 546 —5½ Dec 496½ 496½ 492½ 493¾ —3 Dec 477 478½ 475 478½ +1¼ Est. sales 326,710. Wed.’s sales 342,177 Wed.’s open int 1,313,138 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 347½ 347½ 341¼ 344 —3¼ Jul 340½ 342¼ 337 339¼ —2¼ Sep 344¼ 345¾ 344¼ 345¾ —2 Est. sales 957. Wed.’s sales 792 Wed.’s open int 4,839 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1505 1506 1488¼ 1497½ —9 Jul 1476½ 1477 1460¾ 1469¼ —9½ Aug 1421 1421 1403¾ 1412½ —10¾ Sep 1334½ 1335 1319¼ 1326¼ —10 Nov 1308 1308¾ 1293¾ 1300½ —8 Jan 1312¾ 1315 1300½ 1307¼ —8 Mar 1307¼ 1309½ 1295¾ 1302¾ —7¼ May 1309¼ 1309¼ 1297½ 1303¾ —7½ Jul 1308¾ 1308¾ 1299¼ 1306¾ —6½ Nov 1241½ 1241½ 1232 1238¾ —7 Nov 1169 1169 1158 1161 —8 Est. sales 237,496. Wed.’s sales 273,576 Wed.’s open int 686,265, up 3,104

