CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|683
|684¾
|666½
|668
|—13¾
|Jul
|695
|696
|678¼
|680
|—12¾
|Sep
|705
|706½
|689¼
|690½
|—13¼
|Dec
|721¼
|721¼
|704½
|706
|—13¾
|Mar
|728¼
|729¾
|714½
|715½
|—14
|May
|731½
|731½
|716¼
|718
|—13½
|Jul
|718
|718
|704¼
|705
|—11½
|Est. sales 92,871.
|Wed.’s sales 110,572
|Wed.’s open int 378,314
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|672
|674
|661½
|664
|—8¼
|Jul
|636½
|637¼
|622
|626¼
|—10¼
|Sep
|568
|568¾
|558¼
|562
|—6½
|Dec
|562
|563½
|554
|557¼
|—5¾
|Mar
|570
|571½
|562¾
|565¾
|—5½
|May
|575
|575
|568
|571¼
|—5
|Jul
|576¼
|577
|569½
|573
|—5
|Sep
|551
|551
|545½
|548¼
|—5
|Dec
|543
|543¼
|536
|539
|—5¼
|Mar
|549
|549
|546
|546
|—5½
|Dec
|496½
|496½
|492½
|493¾
|—3
|Dec
|477
|478½
|475
|478½
|+1¼
|Est. sales 326,710.
|Wed.’s sales 342,177
|Wed.’s open int 1,313,138
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|347½
|347½
|341¼
|344
|—3¼
|Jul
|340½
|342¼
|337
|339¼
|—2¼
|Sep
|344¼
|345¾
|344¼
|345¾
|—2
|Est. sales 957.
|Wed.’s sales 792
|Wed.’s open int 4,839
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1505
|1506
|1488¼
|1497½
|—9
|Jul
|1476½
|1477
|1460¾
|1469¼
|—9½
|Aug
|1421
|1421
|1403¾
|1412½
|—10¾
|Sep
|1334½
|1335
|1319¼
|1326¼
|—10
|Nov
|1308
|1308¾
|1293¾
|1300½
|—8
|Jan
|1312¾
|1315
|1300½
|1307¼
|—8
|Mar
|1307¼
|1309½
|1295¾
|1302¾
|—7¼
|May
|1309¼
|1309¼
|1297½
|1303¾
|—7½
|Jul
|1308¾
|1308¾
|1299¼
|1306¾
|—6½
|Nov
|1241½
|1241½
|1232
|1238¾
|—7
|Nov
|1169
|1169
|1158
|1161
|—8
|Est. sales 237,496.
|Wed.’s sales 273,576
|Wed.’s open int 686,265,
|up 3,104
