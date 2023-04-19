CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 699 699 681¼ 683¼ —14¾ Jul 709¼ 710 692¼ 694¼ —15¼ Sep 719¾ 719¾ 702¾ 705 —14¼ Dec 734½ 735¼ 719 720¾ —14 Mar 743¾ 744 729¼ 730 —14¼ May 740½ 743½ 731¾ 732 —14¼ Jul 730¼ 730¼ 717¼ 718¼ —13 Sep 732½ 732½ 732½ 732½ — ¼ Est. sales 134,913. Tue.’s sales 128,988 Tue.’s open int 378,531 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 675¾ 680 671 671¾ —5¾ Jul 643½ 644 636 636¾ —7¾ Sep 577 577 568¾ 569¼ —8 Dec 571 571¼ 563½ 563¾ —7¼ Mar 578 578¾ 571¾ 572¼ —6¾ May 583¾ 583¾ 576¾ 577 —6¾ Jul 584½ 584¾ 579 579 —6¼ Sep 555¼ 557 553¾ 557 — ½ Dec 546½ 547¾ 544½ 544½ —3¼ Mar 553½ 555¼ 553½ 553¾ — ¾ Jul 555 555 555 555 Dec 499 499 499 499 +1 Dec 479½ 479½ 479½ 479½ +2½ Est. sales 367,039. Tue.’s sales 327,768 Tue.’s open int 1,319,551, up 1,215 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 347 352¾ 344½ 347¾ +¼ Jul 341¼ 345½ 338 341¾ — ¾ Sep 344¼ 349¾ 344¼ 349¾ +2½ Dec 358 359¼ 357¾ 358 +¾ Mar 367 367 367 367 +2¼ Est. sales 562. Tue.’s sales 562 Tue.’s open int 4,912 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1517¼ 1521½ 1506¼ 1506¼ —13 Jul 1488¾ 1493¼ 1478 1478¼ —12¾ Aug 1434½ 1436 1423 1423 —13 Sep 1350¼ 1351½ 1336½ 1336½ —14¾ Nov 1318 1319¾ 1306 1306¾ —12¾ Jan 1325½ 1325½ 1312½ 1313¾ —12¼ Mar 1314 1318¼ 1306¼ 1308½ —11¼ May 1318¾ 1319 1307¼ 1309½ —11 Jul 1314½ 1316¼ 1309¼ 1313 —9 Nov 1251¾ 1251¾ 1240¾ 1244½ —7¾ May 1224 1227 1224 1227 —6¼ Jul 1228¼ 1228¼ 1228¼ 1228¼ —8 Nov 1120 1120 1120 1120 Est. sales 267,412. Tue.’s sales 235,934 Tue.’s open int 683,161

