CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|699
|699
|681¼
|683¼
|—14¾
|Jul
|709¼
|710
|692¼
|694¼
|—15¼
|Sep
|719¾
|719¾
|702¾
|705
|—14¼
|Dec
|734½
|735¼
|719
|720¾
|—14
|Mar
|743¾
|744
|729¼
|730
|—14¼
|May
|740½
|743½
|731¾
|732
|—14¼
|Jul
|730¼
|730¼
|717¼
|718¼
|—13
|Sep
|732½
|732½
|732½
|732½
|—
|¼
|Est. sales 134,913.
|Tue.’s sales 128,988
|Tue.’s open int 378,531
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|675¾
|680
|671
|671¾
|—5¾
|Jul
|643½
|644
|636
|636¾
|—7¾
|Sep
|577
|577
|568¾
|569¼
|—8
|Dec
|571
|571¼
|563½
|563¾
|—7¼
|Mar
|578
|578¾
|571¾
|572¼
|—6¾
|May
|583¾
|583¾
|576¾
|577
|—6¾
|Jul
|584½
|584¾
|579
|579
|—6¼
|Sep
|555¼
|557
|553¾
|557
|—
|½
|Dec
|546½
|547¾
|544½
|544½
|—3¼
|Mar
|553½
|555¼
|553½
|553¾
|—
|¾
|Jul
|555
|555
|555
|555
|Dec
|499
|499
|499
|499
|+1
|Dec
|479½
|479½
|479½
|479½
|+2½
|Est. sales 367,039.
|Tue.’s sales 327,768
|Tue.’s open int 1,319,551,
|up 1,215
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|347
|352¾
|344½
|347¾
|+¼
|Jul
|341¼
|345½
|338
|341¾
|—
|¾
|Sep
|344¼
|349¾
|344¼
|349¾
|+2½
|Dec
|358
|359¼
|357¾
|358
|+¾
|Mar
|367
|367
|367
|367
|+2¼
|Est. sales 562.
|Tue.’s sales 562
|Tue.’s open int 4,912
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1517¼
|1521½
|1506¼
|1506¼
|—13
|Jul
|1488¾
|1493¼
|1478
|1478¼
|—12¾
|Aug
|1434½
|1436
|1423
|1423
|—13
|Sep
|1350¼
|1351½
|1336½
|1336½
|—14¾
|Nov
|1318
|1319¾
|1306
|1306¾
|—12¾
|Jan
|1325½
|1325½
|1312½
|1313¾
|—12¼
|Mar
|1314
|1318¼
|1306¼
|1308½
|—11¼
|May
|1318¾
|1319
|1307¼
|1309½
|—11
|Jul
|1314½
|1316¼
|1309¼
|1313
|—9
|Nov
|1251¾
|1251¾
|1240¾
|1244½
|—7¾
|May
|1224
|1227
|1224
|1227
|—6¼
|Jul
|1228¼
|1228¼
|1228¼
|1228¼
|—8
|Nov
|1120
|1120
|1120
|1120
|Est. sales 267,412.
|Tue.’s sales 235,934
|Tue.’s open int 683,161
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.