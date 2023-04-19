COMMANDERS SALE: Source: NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site? | To-do list for next owner
The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 699 699 681¼ 683¼ —14¾
Jul 709¼ 710 692¼ 694¼ —15¼
Sep 719¾ 719¾ 702¾ 705 —14¼
Dec 734½ 735¼ 719 720¾ —14
Mar 743¾ 744 729¼ 730 —14¼
May 740½ 743½ 731¾ 732 —14¼
Jul 730¼ 730¼ 717¼ 718¼ —13
Sep 732½ 732½ 732½ 732½ ¼
Est. sales 134,913. Tue.’s sales 128,988
Tue.’s open int 378,531
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 675¾ 680 671 671¾ —5¾
Jul 643½ 644 636 636¾ —7¾
Sep 577 577 568¾ 569¼ —8
Dec 571 571¼ 563½ 563¾ —7¼
Mar 578 578¾ 571¾ 572¼ —6¾
May 583¾ 583¾ 576¾ 577 —6¾
Jul 584½ 584¾ 579 579 —6¼
Sep 555¼ 557 553¾ 557 ½
Dec 546½ 547¾ 544½ 544½ —3¼
Mar 553½ 555¼ 553½ 553¾ ¾
Jul 555 555 555 555
Dec 499 499 499 499 +1
Dec 479½ 479½ 479½ 479½ +2½
Est. sales 367,039. Tue.’s sales 327,768
Tue.’s open int 1,319,551, up 1,215
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 347 352¾ 344½ 347¾
Jul 341¼ 345½ 338 341¾ ¾
Sep 344¼ 349¾ 344¼ 349¾ +2½
Dec 358 359¼ 357¾ 358
Mar 367 367 367 367 +2¼
Est. sales 562. Tue.’s sales 562
Tue.’s open int 4,912
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1517¼ 1521½ 1506¼ 1506¼ —13
Jul 1488¾ 1493¼ 1478 1478¼ —12¾
Aug 1434½ 1436 1423 1423 —13
Sep 1350¼ 1351½ 1336½ 1336½ —14¾
Nov 1318 1319¾ 1306 1306¾ —12¾
Jan 1325½ 1325½ 1312½ 1313¾ —12¼
Mar 1314 1318¼ 1306¼ 1308½ —11¼
May 1318¾ 1319 1307¼ 1309½ —11
Jul 1314½ 1316¼ 1309¼ 1313 —9
Nov 1251¾ 1251¾ 1240¾ 1244½ —7¾
May 1224 1227 1224 1227 —6¼
Jul 1228¼ 1228¼ 1228¼ 1228¼ —8
Nov 1120 1120 1120 1120
Est. sales 267,412. Tue.’s sales 235,934
Tue.’s open int 683,161

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

