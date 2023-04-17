COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | To-do list for next owner | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid
The Associated Press

April 17, 2023, 2:02 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 686¼ 696 674½ 695½ +13
Jul 695 706¾ 685¼ 706 +13½
Sep 705½ 716¾ 695¼ 716¼ +14¼
Dec 720 732¼ 711½ 731½ +13¾
Mar 730 741 723¼ 740¾ +13¼
May 728½ 741¾ 728½ 741¾ +12¼
Jul 712½ 726¾ 711 726¾ +11¾
Sep 720¾ 720¾ 720¾ 720¾ +3½
Dec 733 733 733 733 +9½
Est. sales 195,055. Fri.’s sales 179,480
Fri.’s open int 391,830, up 7,243
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 666 676½ 662¼ 676¼ +10
Jul 635 642 631 641½ +5¾
Sep 567¼ 574 565¾ 573½ +5¾
Dec 559¾ 566 558¼ 566 +6
Mar 568¼ 574¼ 566¾ 574 +5¾
May 573 578¾ 572 578¾ +5¼
Jul 575 580½ 573½ 580¼ +5¼
Sep 551 553¾ 551 553¼ +4¼
Dec 540 544¾ 538 544¾ +5
Mar 550½ 550½ 550¼ 550¼ +3¾
Jul 550 550 550 550 +1¼
Dec 495 496½ 495 496½ +3½
Est. sales 384,385. Fri.’s sales 341,414
Fri.’s open int 1,342,752, up 11,446
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 338 342 337½ 342 +6
Jul 333½ 338 332¾ 337¾ +5¾
Sep 339¾ 339¾ 339¾ 339¾ +3½
Dec 350 351 350 350¾ +4¼
Mar 361¾ 361¾ 361¾ 361¾ +8
Est. sales 523. Fri.’s sales 523
Fri.’s open int 4,984, up 53
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1500½ 1519 1496¼ 1517½ +17
Jul 1468 1487¼ 1463¾ 1486 +18¾
Aug 1417¾ 1432¼ 1411¼ 1430½ +15
Sep 1334½ 1348 1330 1347 +12½
Nov 1300¾ 1313¼ 1297 1312 +10½
Jan 1306 1319¾ 1304½ 1318½ +10¾
Mar 1300 1313½ 1299½ 1312½ +9¾
May 1303¾ 1314¾ 1301¾ 1314¼ +9½
Jul 1304¾ 1315¾ 1304¾ 1315 +8
Nov 1233½ 1247¼ 1232 1246¾ +12
Est. sales 269,425. Fri.’s sales 233,815
Fri.’s open int 692,262

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

