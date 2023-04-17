CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|686¼
|696
|674½
|695½
|+13
|Jul
|695
|706¾
|685¼
|706
|+13½
|Sep
|705½
|716¾
|695¼
|716¼
|+14¼
|Dec
|720
|732¼
|711½
|731½
|+13¾
|Mar
|730
|741
|723¼
|740¾
|+13¼
|May
|728½
|741¾
|728½
|741¾
|+12¼
|Jul
|712½
|726¾
|711
|726¾
|+11¾
|Sep
|720¾
|720¾
|720¾
|720¾
|+3½
|Dec
|733
|733
|733
|733
|+9½
|Est. sales 195,055.
|Fri.’s sales 179,480
|Fri.’s open int 391,830,
|up 7,243
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|666
|676½
|662¼
|676¼
|+10
|Jul
|635
|642
|631
|641½
|+5¾
|Sep
|567¼
|574
|565¾
|573½
|+5¾
|Dec
|559¾
|566
|558¼
|566
|+6
|Mar
|568¼
|574¼
|566¾
|574
|+5¾
|May
|573
|578¾
|572
|578¾
|+5¼
|Jul
|575
|580½
|573½
|580¼
|+5¼
|Sep
|551
|553¾
|551
|553¼
|+4¼
|Dec
|540
|544¾
|538
|544¾
|+5
|Mar
|550½
|550½
|550¼
|550¼
|+3¾
|Jul
|550
|550
|550
|550
|+1¼
|Dec
|495
|496½
|495
|496½
|+3½
|Est. sales 384,385.
|Fri.’s sales 341,414
|Fri.’s open int 1,342,752,
|up 11,446
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|338
|342
|337½
|342
|+6
|Jul
|333½
|338
|332¾
|337¾
|+5¾
|Sep
|339¾
|339¾
|339¾
|339¾
|+3½
|Dec
|350
|351
|350
|350¾
|+4¼
|Mar
|361¾
|361¾
|361¾
|361¾
|+8
|Est. sales 523.
|Fri.’s sales 523
|Fri.’s open int 4,984,
|up 53
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1500½
|1519
|1496¼
|1517½
|+17
|Jul
|1468
|1487¼
|1463¾
|1486
|+18¾
|Aug
|1417¾
|1432¼
|1411¼
|1430½
|+15
|Sep
|1334½
|1348
|1330
|1347
|+12½
|Nov
|1300¾
|1313¼
|1297
|1312
|+10½
|Jan
|1306
|1319¾
|1304½
|1318½
|+10¾
|Mar
|1300
|1313½
|1299½
|1312½
|+9¾
|May
|1303¾
|1314¾
|1301¾
|1314¼
|+9½
|Jul
|1304¾
|1315¾
|1304¾
|1315
|+8
|Nov
|1233½
|1247¼
|1232
|1246¾
|+12
|Est. sales 269,425.
|Fri.’s sales 233,815
|Fri.’s open int 692,262
