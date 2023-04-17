CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 686¼ 696 674½ 695½ +13 Jul 695 706¾ 685¼ 706 +13½ Sep 705½ 716¾ 695¼ 716¼ +14¼ Dec 720 732¼ 711½ 731½ +13¾ Mar 730 741 723¼ 740¾ +13¼ May 728½ 741¾ 728½ 741¾ +12¼ Jul 712½ 726¾ 711 726¾ +11¾ Sep 720¾ 720¾ 720¾ 720¾ +3½ Dec 733 733 733 733 +9½ Est. sales 195,055. Fri.’s sales 179,480 Fri.’s open int 391,830, up 7,243 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 666 676½ 662¼ 676¼ +10 Jul 635 642 631 641½ +5¾ Sep 567¼ 574 565¾ 573½ +5¾ Dec 559¾ 566 558¼ 566 +6 Mar 568¼ 574¼ 566¾ 574 +5¾ May 573 578¾ 572 578¾ +5¼ Jul 575 580½ 573½ 580¼ +5¼ Sep 551 553¾ 551 553¼ +4¼ Dec 540 544¾ 538 544¾ +5 Mar 550½ 550½ 550¼ 550¼ +3¾ Jul 550 550 550 550 +1¼ Dec 495 496½ 495 496½ +3½ Est. sales 384,385. Fri.’s sales 341,414 Fri.’s open int 1,342,752, up 11,446 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 338 342 337½ 342 +6 Jul 333½ 338 332¾ 337¾ +5¾ Sep 339¾ 339¾ 339¾ 339¾ +3½ Dec 350 351 350 350¾ +4¼ Mar 361¾ 361¾ 361¾ 361¾ +8 Est. sales 523. Fri.’s sales 523 Fri.’s open int 4,984, up 53 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1500½ 1519 1496¼ 1517½ +17 Jul 1468 1487¼ 1463¾ 1486 +18¾ Aug 1417¾ 1432¼ 1411¼ 1430½ +15 Sep 1334½ 1348 1330 1347 +12½ Nov 1300¾ 1313¼ 1297 1312 +10½ Jan 1306 1319¾ 1304½ 1318½ +10¾ Mar 1300 1313½ 1299½ 1312½ +9¾ May 1303¾ 1314¾ 1301¾ 1314¼ +9½ Jul 1304¾ 1315¾ 1304¾ 1315 +8 Nov 1233½ 1247¼ 1232 1246¾ +12 Est. sales 269,425. Fri.’s sales 233,815 Fri.’s open int 692,262

