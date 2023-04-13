Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Preclosing

Preclosing

The Associated Press

April 13, 2023, 2:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 680¾ 680¾ 664½ 668½ —11
Jul 688½ 688½ 673¾ 677½ —9½
Sep 698¾ 698¾ 685 687½ —10½
Dec 715 715 701¾ 704¼ —9½
Mar 723¼ 724¼ 712 713½ —10½
May 723¾ 725¾ 715½ 718¼ —8¼
Jul 710 710½ 700½ 702¼ —9¾
Sep 715 715 714¼ 714¼
Dec 718½ 718½ 718½ 718½ —2¾
Est. sales 247,812. Wed.’s sales 235,827
Wed.’s open int 381,364
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 656 661¾ 651½ 652 —4
Jul 627½ 633 624½ 624¾ —3
Sep 562¼ 564¾ 558¾ 559½ —3
Dec 555 557½ 551½ 552 —3½
Mar 563¼ 566 560 560¾ —3¼
May 568¾ 569¾ 565¾ 566 —3¼
Jul 570 570¾ 567½ 568¼ —2½
Sep 545 545 542¼ 543¼ —1½
Dec 534½ 536½ 532 533 —2¼
Est. sales 358,491. Wed.’s sales 310,962
Wed.’s open int 1,328,326
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 334¾ 338¾ 333½ 334¾ —1
Jul 332½ 333½ 330 330 —1¾
Sep 336¾ 336¾ 335¼ 335¼ ¾
Dec 347 347 346¾ 346¾ +1¼
Mar 356½ 356½ 356½ 356½ +4
Est. sales 442. Wed.’s sales 442
Wed.’s open int 4,779, up 81
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1504¼ 1522¼ 1500¾ 1501¼ —3
Jul 1471¾ 1489¼ 1470 1472½
Aug 1419½ 1435¾ 1418¾ 1423 +2½
Sep 1338¾ 1354 1338½ 1343½ +4
Nov 1306 1321 1305½ 1311½ +3¾
Jan 1313 1326¼ 1312 1317½ +3½
Mar 1306½ 1319¾ 1306¼ 1311½ +3¾
May 1308¾ 1321½ 1307¾ 1313 +3¼
Jul 1312¾ 1324¼ 1312¾ 1315¾ +3
Sep 1269½ 1269½ 1269½ 1269½ +5½
Nov 1241 1250 1240 1244¾ +3¼
Est. sales 303,647. Wed.’s sales 276,919
Wed.’s open int 709,270

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up