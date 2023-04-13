CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Thu: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 680¾ 680¾ 664½ 668½ —11 Jul 688½ 688½ 673¾ 677½ —9½ Sep 698¾ 698¾ 685 687½ —10½ Dec 715 715 701¾ 704¼ —9½ Mar 723¼ 724¼ 712 713½ —10½ May 723¾ 725¾ 715½ 718¼ —8¼ Jul 710 710½ 700½ 702¼ —9¾ Sep 715 715 714¼ 714¼ Dec 718½ 718½ 718½ 718½ —2¾ Est. sales 247,812. Wed.’s sales 235,827 Wed.’s open int 381,364 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 656 661¾ 651½ 652 —4 Jul 627½ 633 624½ 624¾ —3 Sep 562¼ 564¾ 558¾ 559½ —3 Dec 555 557½ 551½ 552 —3½ Mar 563¼ 566 560 560¾ —3¼ May 568¾ 569¾ 565¾ 566 —3¼ Jul 570 570¾ 567½ 568¼ —2½ Sep 545 545 542¼ 543¼ —1½ Dec 534½ 536½ 532 533 —2¼ Est. sales 358,491. Wed.’s sales 310,962 Wed.’s open int 1,328,326 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 334¾ 338¾ 333½ 334¾ —1 Jul 332½ 333½ 330 330 —1¾ Sep 336¾ 336¾ 335¼ 335¼ — ¾ Dec 347 347 346¾ 346¾ +1¼ Mar 356½ 356½ 356½ 356½ +4 Est. sales 442. Wed.’s sales 442 Wed.’s open int 4,779, up 81 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1504¼ 1522¼ 1500¾ 1501¼ —3 Jul 1471¾ 1489¼ 1470 1472½ +¼ Aug 1419½ 1435¾ 1418¾ 1423 +2½ Sep 1338¾ 1354 1338½ 1343½ +4 Nov 1306 1321 1305½ 1311½ +3¾ Jan 1313 1326¼ 1312 1317½ +3½ Mar 1306½ 1319¾ 1306¼ 1311½ +3¾ May 1308¾ 1321½ 1307¾ 1313 +3¼ Jul 1312¾ 1324¼ 1312¾ 1315¾ +3 Sep 1269½ 1269½ 1269½ 1269½ +5½ Nov 1241 1250 1240 1244¾ +3¼ Est. sales 303,647. Wed.’s sales 276,919 Wed.’s open int 709,270

