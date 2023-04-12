Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 12, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 673 683¾ 673 679¾ +5¾
Jul 683¼ 692 682¾ 688 +4
Sep 694½ 702½ 694 698¾ +3¼
Dec 711¼ 718½ 711¼ 714¾ +2½
Mar 722¾ 728¾ 722¼ 724½ +1¼
May 726¼ 730½ 725½ 730½ +4
Jul 710¾ 716 710 711 ½
Est. sales 234,040. Tue.’s sales 217,340
Tue.’s open int 391,899, up 7,087
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 651 657¾ 648¾ 657¼ +6¼
Jul 626 630½ 624¼ 629¼ +1½
Sep 565½ 569½ 562½ 564¼ —3
Dec 557½ 561 555 556¾ —2½
Mar 566 568½ 563¾ 565 —2
May 570 572¾ 569¼ 570¼ —1¾
Jul 571½ 574½ 570 571¼ —2¼
Sep 544¼ 546¼ 543½ 544¾ —1¾
Dec 535¼ 537¾ 534 535¼ —1½
Jul 546 546 546 546
Dec 487¼ 487¼ 487¼ 487¼ —2
Dec 471 471 470 470 +2½
Est. sales 445,680. Tue.’s sales 385,656
Tue.’s open int 1,338,484, up 2,402
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 340 340 334½ 338¼ —2
Jul 336¾ 336¾ 331¼ 332 —3¾
Sep 340¼ 340¼ 336¾ 338 —1½
Dec 351¼ 351¼ 347¼ 347¼ —1½
Mar 361¼ 361¼ 356½ 356½
Est. sales 664. Tue.’s sales 664
Tue.’s open int 4,698, up 43
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1497½ 1510½ 1491 1504½ +7¼
Jul 1471¼ 1477½ 1465 1473½ +2¼
Aug 1421¼ 1424¼ 1413 1421¾
Sep 1344 1344½ 1333 1341 —2¾
Nov 1316½ 1316½ 1300¾ 1309 —5¼
Jan 1320¾ 1320¾ 1307¼ 1314¾ —6
Mar 1314½ 1314½ 1301¼ 1309 —5½
May 1316¼ 1316¼ 1303 1311½ —4¾
Jul 1319 1319 1308¾ 1314 —5
Nov 1248½ 1249 1236 1243¼ —7¼
Nov 1173 1173 1173 1173 —1¾
Est. sales 334,243. Tue.’s sales 305,623
Tue.’s open int 716,906

