CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 673 683¾ 673 679¾ +5¾ Jul 683¼ 692 682¾ 688 +4 Sep 694½ 702½ 694 698¾ +3¼ Dec 711¼ 718½ 711¼ 714¾ +2½ Mar 722¾ 728¾ 722¼ 724½ +1¼ May 726¼ 730½ 725½ 730½ +4 Jul 710¾ 716 710 711 — ½ Est. sales 234,040. Tue.’s sales 217,340 Tue.’s open int 391,899, up 7,087 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 651 657¾ 648¾ 657¼ +6¼ Jul 626 630½ 624¼ 629¼ +1½ Sep 565½ 569½ 562½ 564¼ —3 Dec 557½ 561 555 556¾ —2½ Mar 566 568½ 563¾ 565 —2 May 570 572¾ 569¼ 570¼ —1¾ Jul 571½ 574½ 570 571¼ —2¼ Sep 544¼ 546¼ 543½ 544¾ —1¾ Dec 535¼ 537¾ 534 535¼ —1½ Jul 546 546 546 546 +½ Dec 487¼ 487¼ 487¼ 487¼ —2 Dec 471 471 470 470 +2½ Est. sales 445,680. Tue.’s sales 385,656 Tue.’s open int 1,338,484, up 2,402 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 340 340 334½ 338¼ —2 Jul 336¾ 336¾ 331¼ 332 —3¾ Sep 340¼ 340¼ 336¾ 338 —1½ Dec 351¼ 351¼ 347¼ 347¼ —1½ Mar 361¼ 361¼ 356½ 356½ Est. sales 664. Tue.’s sales 664 Tue.’s open int 4,698, up 43 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1497½ 1510½ 1491 1504½ +7¼ Jul 1471¼ 1477½ 1465 1473½ +2¼ Aug 1421¼ 1424¼ 1413 1421¾ +½ Sep 1344 1344½ 1333 1341 —2¾ Nov 1316½ 1316½ 1300¾ 1309 —5¼ Jan 1320¾ 1320¾ 1307¼ 1314¾ —6 Mar 1314½ 1314½ 1301¼ 1309 —5½ May 1316¼ 1316¼ 1303 1311½ —4¾ Jul 1319 1319 1308¾ 1314 —5 Nov 1248½ 1249 1236 1243¼ —7¼ Nov 1173 1173 1173 1173 —1¾ Est. sales 334,243. Tue.’s sales 305,623 Tue.’s open int 716,906

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.