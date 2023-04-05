CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|693
|693¼
|675
|682¾
|—8¾
|Jul
|705
|705¼
|688
|695¾
|—8¼
|Sep
|717½
|717½
|701¼
|708½
|—8¼
|Dec
|734¼
|735
|720
|727
|—7¾
|Mar
|743¼
|746¼
|732¾
|737¼
|—9¼
|May
|745¾
|748½
|734½
|740¼
|—8½
|Jul
|727¼
|727¼
|717¼
|724¾
|—7½
|Dec
|736¼
|736¼
|735½
|735¾
|—5
|Est. sales 89,709.
|Tue.’s sales 93,654
|Tue.’s open int 375,999
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|653¾
|660
|646½
|652½
|—1¼
|Jul
|628½
|631¼
|621
|627
|—1
|Sep
|569¾
|572¼
|564¾
|568¾
|—
|½
|Dec
|560½
|563¾
|556¼
|560½
|+½
|Mar
|568
|571¼
|564¼
|568¼
|+½
|May
|573¾
|575
|569¼
|573
|+½
|Jul
|573
|576½
|570½
|574
|+¼
|Sep
|543¾
|547½
|543½
|547½
|+2¾
|Dec
|533½
|536¼
|531½
|534¾
|+1
|Mar
|540¼
|540¼
|540¼
|540¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|485
|486¾
|485
|486
|+1½
|Est. sales 260,421.
|Tue.’s sales 320,183
|Tue.’s open int 1,334,671
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|340¼
|348¾
|338¾
|338¾
|—2¼
|Jul
|339¼
|346½
|334¼
|335
|—5¼
|Sep
|339¾
|347
|339½
|344¾
|+1
|Dec
|349¼
|350¼
|349
|350¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 734.
|Tue.’s sales 1,121
|Tue.’s open int 4,376,
|up 127
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1517½
|1527
|1506½
|1510¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|1483¼
|1491
|1471
|1477½
|—5¼
|Aug
|1431¼
|1434½
|1416
|1423¼
|—5¼
|Sep
|1354¼
|1355½
|1337¾
|1345½
|—5½
|Nov
|1321¾
|1323¾
|1305½
|1315
|—5
|Jan
|1328¼
|1329
|1312
|1321
|—5¼
|Mar
|1321¾
|1321¾
|1306½
|1316½
|—4
|May
|1322¾
|1322¾
|1307¾
|1317½
|—4
|Jul
|1325¼
|1325¼
|1310¼
|1320½
|—3¼
|Nov
|1250½
|1254¼
|1243
|1251¾
|+1¼
|Jan
|1249¾
|1249¾
|1249¾
|1249¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 234,803.
|Tue.’s sales 239,542
|Tue.’s open int 746,111,
|up 13,509
