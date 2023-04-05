CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 693 693¼ 675 682¾ —8¾ Jul 705 705¼ 688 695¾ —8¼ Sep 717½ 717½ 701¼ 708½ —8¼ Dec 734¼ 735 720 727 —7¾ Mar 743¼ 746¼ 732¾ 737¼ —9¼ May 745¾ 748½ 734½ 740¼ —8½ Jul 727¼ 727¼ 717¼ 724¾ —7½ Dec 736¼ 736¼ 735½ 735¾ —5 Est. sales 89,709. Tue.’s sales 93,654 Tue.’s open int 375,999 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 653¾ 660 646½ 652½ —1¼ Jul 628½ 631¼ 621 627 —1 Sep 569¾ 572¼ 564¾ 568¾ — ½ Dec 560½ 563¾ 556¼ 560½ +½ Mar 568 571¼ 564¼ 568¼ +½ May 573¾ 575 569¼ 573 +½ Jul 573 576½ 570½ 574 +¼ Sep 543¾ 547½ 543½ 547½ +2¾ Dec 533½ 536¼ 531½ 534¾ +1 Mar 540¼ 540¼ 540¼ 540¼ — ¼ Dec 485 486¾ 485 486 +1½ Est. sales 260,421. Tue.’s sales 320,183 Tue.’s open int 1,334,671 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 340¼ 348¾ 338¾ 338¾ —2¼ Jul 339¼ 346½ 334¼ 335 —5¼ Sep 339¾ 347 339½ 344¾ +1 Dec 349¼ 350¼ 349 350¼ —2¼ Est. sales 734. Tue.’s sales 1,121 Tue.’s open int 4,376, up 127 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1517½ 1527 1506½ 1510¼ —7¼ Jul 1483¼ 1491 1471 1477½ —5¼ Aug 1431¼ 1434½ 1416 1423¼ —5¼ Sep 1354¼ 1355½ 1337¾ 1345½ —5½ Nov 1321¾ 1323¾ 1305½ 1315 —5 Jan 1328¼ 1329 1312 1321 —5¼ Mar 1321¾ 1321¾ 1306½ 1316½ —4 May 1322¾ 1322¾ 1307¾ 1317½ —4 Jul 1325¼ 1325¼ 1310¼ 1320½ —3¼ Nov 1250½ 1254¼ 1243 1251¾ +1¼ Jan 1249¾ 1249¾ 1249¾ 1249¾ — ¾ Est. sales 234,803. Tue.’s sales 239,542 Tue.’s open int 746,111, up 13,509

