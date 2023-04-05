TRUMP INDICTMENT: What to know about Trump's day in court | Analysis: Case raises thorny legal issues | Trump pleads not guilty | For Trump, attention is attention | Photos
The Associated Press

April 5, 2023, 1:57 PM

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 693 693¼ 675 682¾ —8¾
Jul 705 705¼ 688 695¾ —8¼
Sep 717½ 717½ 701¼ 708½ —8¼
Dec 734¼ 735 720 727 —7¾
Mar 743¼ 746¼ 732¾ 737¼ —9¼
May 745¾ 748½ 734½ 740¼ —8½
Jul 727¼ 727¼ 717¼ 724¾ —7½
Dec 736¼ 736¼ 735½ 735¾ —5
Est. sales 89,709. Tue.’s sales 93,654
Tue.’s open int 375,999
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 653¾ 660 646½ 652½ —1¼
Jul 628½ 631¼ 621 627 —1
Sep 569¾ 572¼ 564¾ 568¾ ½
Dec 560½ 563¾ 556¼ 560½
Mar 568 571¼ 564¼ 568¼
May 573¾ 575 569¼ 573
Jul 573 576½ 570½ 574
Sep 543¾ 547½ 543½ 547½ +2¾
Dec 533½ 536¼ 531½ 534¾ +1
Mar 540¼ 540¼ 540¼ 540¼ ¼
Dec 485 486¾ 485 486 +1½
Est. sales 260,421. Tue.’s sales 320,183
Tue.’s open int 1,334,671
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 340¼ 348¾ 338¾ 338¾ —2¼
Jul 339¼ 346½ 334¼ 335 —5¼
Sep 339¾ 347 339½ 344¾ +1
Dec 349¼ 350¼ 349 350¼ —2¼
Est. sales 734. Tue.’s sales 1,121
Tue.’s open int 4,376, up 127
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1517½ 1527 1506½ 1510¼ —7¼
Jul 1483¼ 1491 1471 1477½ —5¼
Aug 1431¼ 1434½ 1416 1423¼ —5¼
Sep 1354¼ 1355½ 1337¾ 1345½ —5½
Nov 1321¾ 1323¾ 1305½ 1315 —5
Jan 1328¼ 1329 1312 1321 —5¼
Mar 1321¾ 1321¾ 1306½ 1316½ —4
May 1322¾ 1322¾ 1307¾ 1317½ —4
Jul 1325¼ 1325¼ 1310¼ 1320½ —3¼
Nov 1250½ 1254¼ 1243 1251¾ +1¼
Jan 1249¾ 1249¾ 1249¾ 1249¾ ¾
Est. sales 234,803. Tue.’s sales 239,542
Tue.’s open int 746,111, up 13,509

