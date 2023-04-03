TRUMP INDICTMENT: The charges | Indictment explained | Trump to deliver remarks | Experts weigh in | Atlanta, DC probes continue
The Associated Press

April 3, 2023

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 697 710 691½ 693¼ +1
Jul 709 722¼ 704 706¼ +1¾
Sep 722¼ 733¾ 716½ 719 +2¼
Dec 739½ 751 734 737 +2½
Mar 752½ 762¼ 746 749¼ +3
May 761¼ 763 760¼ 763 +13¾
Jul 734¾ 743¼ 732½ 733 +2½
Dec 750¼ 750½ 750¼ 750½ +11¾
Est. sales 80,976. Fri.’s sales 107,700
Fri.’s open int 377,148, up 55
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 659½ 668½ 656 658½ —2
Jul 635 645¾ 635 637½ +1½
Sep 577½ 586¼ 577¼ 579½ +2¼
Dec 567 575 567 570 +3½
Mar 573½ 582 573½ 577¼ +3¼
May 578 586 578 580¾ +2¼
Jul 580½ 585¾ 580 581¾ +2½
Sep 554¼ 554¼ 551¾ 551¾ +2½
Dec 538 542¾ 538 539
Jul 550 550 550 550 +3½
Dec 491¾ 491¾ 488¾ 488¾ ¾
Est. sales 276,894. Fri.’s sales 499,788
Fri.’s open int 1,337,031, up 1,462
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 364½ 368¾ 354¾ 355¼ —9
Jul 363¼ 365 350¼ 351 —10¼
Sep 363¾ 365 355¼ 357¼ —1¼
Dec 373¾ 374½ 363 364¼ —2¼
Est. sales 627. Fri.’s sales 828
Fri.’s open int 4,139
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1510 1527¾ 1509¾ 1520¾ +15¼
Jul 1480 1500½ 1479¾ 1494 +18½
Aug 1425¼ 1446 1425¼ 1439¼ +17½
Sep 1352¾ 1368 1352 1361¾ +14
Nov 1324¼ 1338¾ 1322½ 1332¼ +12½
Jan 1327 1343¼ 1327 1337¼ +12
Mar 1319 1336 1319 1329 +11½
May 1320 1336½ 1320 1329½ +11¾
Jul 1327 1336¼ 1326½ 1327¼ +7½
Nov 1247 1258¾ 1247 1250½ +4¼
Est. sales 215,856. Fri.’s sales 372,680
Fri.’s open int 725,596

