CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|697
|710
|691½
|693¼
|+1
|Jul
|709
|722¼
|704
|706¼
|+1¾
|Sep
|722¼
|733¾
|716½
|719
|+2¼
|Dec
|739½
|751
|734
|737
|+2½
|Mar
|752½
|762¼
|746
|749¼
|+3
|May
|761¼
|763
|760¼
|763
|+13¾
|Jul
|734¾
|743¼
|732½
|733
|+2½
|Dec
|750¼
|750½
|750¼
|750½
|+11¾
|Est. sales 80,976.
|Fri.’s sales 107,700
|Fri.’s open int 377,148,
|up 55
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|659½
|668½
|656
|658½
|—2
|Jul
|635
|645¾
|635
|637½
|+1½
|Sep
|577½
|586¼
|577¼
|579½
|+2¼
|Dec
|567
|575
|567
|570
|+3½
|Mar
|573½
|582
|573½
|577¼
|+3¼
|May
|578
|586
|578
|580¾
|+2¼
|Jul
|580½
|585¾
|580
|581¾
|+2½
|Sep
|554¼
|554¼
|551¾
|551¾
|+2½
|Dec
|538
|542¾
|538
|539
|+¾
|Jul
|550
|550
|550
|550
|+3½
|Dec
|491¾
|491¾
|488¾
|488¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 276,894.
|Fri.’s sales 499,788
|Fri.’s open int 1,337,031,
|up 1,462
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|364½
|368¾
|354¾
|355¼
|—9
|Jul
|363¼
|365
|350¼
|351
|—10¼
|Sep
|363¾
|365
|355¼
|357¼
|—1¼
|Dec
|373¾
|374½
|363
|364¼
|—2¼
|Est. sales 627.
|Fri.’s sales 828
|Fri.’s open int 4,139
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1510
|1527¾
|1509¾
|1520¾
|+15¼
|Jul
|1480
|1500½
|1479¾
|1494
|+18½
|Aug
|1425¼
|1446
|1425¼
|1439¼
|+17½
|Sep
|1352¾
|1368
|1352
|1361¾
|+14
|Nov
|1324¼
|1338¾
|1322½
|1332¼
|+12½
|Jan
|1327
|1343¼
|1327
|1337¼
|+12
|Mar
|1319
|1336
|1319
|1329
|+11½
|May
|1320
|1336½
|1320
|1329½
|+11¾
|Jul
|1327
|1336¼
|1326½
|1327¼
|+7½
|Nov
|1247
|1258¾
|1247
|1250½
|+4¼
|Est. sales 215,856.
|Fri.’s sales 372,680
|Fri.’s open int 725,596
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.