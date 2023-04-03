CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Futures trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 697 710 691½ 693¼ +1 Jul 709 722¼ 704 706¼ +1¾ Sep 722¼ 733¾ 716½ 719 +2¼ Dec 739½ 751 734 737 +2½ Mar 752½ 762¼ 746 749¼ +3 May 761¼ 763 760¼ 763 +13¾ Jul 734¾ 743¼ 732½ 733 +2½ Dec 750¼ 750½ 750¼ 750½ +11¾ Est. sales 80,976. Fri.’s sales 107,700 Fri.’s open int 377,148, up 55 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 659½ 668½ 656 658½ —2 Jul 635 645¾ 635 637½ +1½ Sep 577½ 586¼ 577¼ 579½ +2¼ Dec 567 575 567 570 +3½ Mar 573½ 582 573½ 577¼ +3¼ May 578 586 578 580¾ +2¼ Jul 580½ 585¾ 580 581¾ +2½ Sep 554¼ 554¼ 551¾ 551¾ +2½ Dec 538 542¾ 538 539 +¾ Jul 550 550 550 550 +3½ Dec 491¾ 491¾ 488¾ 488¾ — ¾ Est. sales 276,894. Fri.’s sales 499,788 Fri.’s open int 1,337,031, up 1,462 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 364½ 368¾ 354¾ 355¼ —9 Jul 363¼ 365 350¼ 351 —10¼ Sep 363¾ 365 355¼ 357¼ —1¼ Dec 373¾ 374½ 363 364¼ —2¼ Est. sales 627. Fri.’s sales 828 Fri.’s open int 4,139 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1510 1527¾ 1509¾ 1520¾ +15¼ Jul 1480 1500½ 1479¾ 1494 +18½ Aug 1425¼ 1446 1425¼ 1439¼ +17½ Sep 1352¾ 1368 1352 1361¾ +14 Nov 1324¼ 1338¾ 1322½ 1332¼ +12½ Jan 1327 1343¼ 1327 1337¼ +12 Mar 1319 1336 1319 1329 +11½ May 1320 1336½ 1320 1329½ +11¾ Jul 1327 1336¼ 1326½ 1327¼ +7½ Nov 1247 1258¾ 1247 1250½ +4¼ Est. sales 215,856. Fri.’s sales 372,680 Fri.’s open int 725,596

