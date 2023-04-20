PPG Industries: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $264 million. The Pittsburgh-based…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — PPG Industries Inc. (PPG) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $264 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of $1.11 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.82 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.55 per share.

The paint and coatings maker posted revenue of $4.38 billion in the period, which did not meet Street forecasts. Four analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.49 billion.

For the current quarter ending in June, PPG Industries expects its per-share earnings to range from $2.05 to $2.15. Analysts surveyed by Zacks had forecast adjusted earnings per share of $1.33.

The company expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.95 to $7.25 per share.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PPG at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PPG

