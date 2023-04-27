GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Posco (PKX) on Thursday reported net…

GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — GANGNAM-GU SEOUL, Korea, Republic Of (AP) — Posco (PKX) on Thursday reported net income of $658.6 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Gangnam-Gu seoul, Korea, Republic Of-based company said it had net income of $2.17.

The steelmaker posted revenue of $15.19 billion in the period.

