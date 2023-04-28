2023 NFL DRAFT: On Day 2 Levis goes quick | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown | Saints draft Maryland native
Portland General Electric: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 5:06 AM

PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — PORTLAND, Ore. (AP) — Portland General Electric Co. (POR) on Friday reported net income of $74 million in its first quarter.

The Portland, Oregon-based company said it had net income of 80 cents per share.

The electric utility posted revenue of $748 million in the period.

Portland General Electric expects full-year earnings in the range of $2.60 to $2.75 per share.

