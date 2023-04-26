Ponce Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — BRONX, N.Y. (AP) — Ponce Financial Group, Inc. (PDLB) on Wednesday reported earnings of $331,000 in…

On a per-share basis, the Bronx, New York-based company said it had net income of 1 cent.

The holding company of Ponce Bank posted revenue of $28.2 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $17.1 million.

