Polaris Inc: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — MEDINA, Minn. (AP) — Polaris Inc. (PII) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $113.4 million.

On a per-share basis, the Medina, Minnesota-based company said it had net income of $1.95. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and non-recurring costs, were $2.05 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.73 per share.

The snowmobile and ATV maker posted revenue of $2.18 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $1.95 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PII at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PII

