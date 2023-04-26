Pioneer Natural Resources: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.22…

IRVING, Texas (AP) — IRVING, Texas (AP) — Pioneer Natural Resources Co. (PXD) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $1.22 billion.

The Irving, Texas-based company said it had profit of $5 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $5.21 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 11 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $4.90 per share.

The independent oil and gas company posted revenue of $4.54 billion in the period, which fell short of Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $5.11 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PXD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PXD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.