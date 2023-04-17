Pinnacle Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $137.3…

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of $1.76 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $595.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $401.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413.1 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PNFP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PNFP

