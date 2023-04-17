COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | To-do list for next owner | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid
Pinnacle Financial: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 17, 2023, 5:28 PM

NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. (PNFP) on Monday reported first-quarter earnings of $137.3 million.

The bank, based in Nashville, Tennessee, said it had earnings of $1.76 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.74 per share.

The regional bank operator posted revenue of $595.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $401.8 million, falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $413.1 million.

