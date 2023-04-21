P&G: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.4 billion.…

CINCINNATI (AP) — CINCINNATI (AP) — Procter & Gamble Co. (PG) on Friday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $3.4 billion.

On a per-share basis, the Cincinnati-based company said it had net income of $1.37.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.32 per share.

The world’s largest consumer products maker posted revenue of $20.07 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $19.3 billion.

