Peoples Financial Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — SCRANTON, Pa. (AP) — Peoples Financial Services Corp. (PFIS) on Thursday reported net income of $7.6 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Scranton, Pennsylvania, said it had earnings of $1.05 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $1.04 per share.

The holding company for Peoples Security Bank and Trust posted revenue of $38 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $26.7 million, exceeding Street forecasts.

