PCB Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — PCB Bancorp (PCB) on Friday reported net income of $10.3 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 70 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $37.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.4 million, which missed Street forecasts.

