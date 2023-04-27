2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Home » Latest News » Patterson-UTI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Patterson-UTI: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 5:01 AM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $99.7 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of 46 cents.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 36 cents per share.

The provider of onshore contract drilling services posted revenue of $791.8 million in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $755.9 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PTEN at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PTEN

