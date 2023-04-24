2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Parke Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Parke Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 4:48 PM

WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — WASHINGTON TOWNSHIP, N.J. (AP) — Parke Bancorp Inc. (PKBK) on Monday reported net income of $11.1 million in its first quarter.

The Washington Township, New Jersey-based bank said it had earnings of 92 cents per share.

The holding company for Parke Bank posted revenue of $27.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $18.9 million, surpassing Street forecasts.

