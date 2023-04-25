Paccar: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $733.9 million. On…

BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — BELLEVUE, Wash. (AP) — Paccar Inc. (PCAR) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $733.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Bellevue, Washington-based company said it had profit of $1.40. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $2.25 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of eight analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.82 per share.

The truck maker posted revenue of $8.47 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $8.05 billion, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.62 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on PCAR at https://www.zacks.com/ap/PCAR

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.