Owens Corning: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 6:11 AM

TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — TOLEDO, Ohio (AP) — Owens Corning (OC) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $383 million.

The Toledo, Ohio-based company said it had net income of $4.17 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $2.77 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.20 per share.

The construction materials company posted revenue of $2.33 billion in the period, which also topped Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.22 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OC

