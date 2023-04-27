OSI: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $21.8…

HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — HAWTHORNE, Calif. (AP) — OSI Systems Inc. (OSIS) on Thursday reported fiscal third-quarter earnings of $21.8 million.

On a per-share basis, the Hawthorne, California-based company said it had net income of $1.27. Earnings, adjusted for one-time gains and costs, came to $1.49 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.47 per share.

The airport security and full-body scanner manufacturer posted revenue of $302.9 million in the period, missing Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $307.8 million.

OSI expects full-year earnings in the range of $6.02 to $6.25 per share, with revenue in the range of $1.24 billion to $1.26 billion.

