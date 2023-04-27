Oshkosh: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $88.5 million. On…

OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — OSHKOSH, Wis. (AP) — Oshkosh Corp. (OSK) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $88.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the Oshkosh, Wisconsin-based company said it had net income of $1.34. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and asset impairment costs, came to $1.59 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1 per share.

The heavy vehicle manufacturer for the military, emergency and commercial companies posted revenue of $2.27 billion in the period, which also beat Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.09 billion.

