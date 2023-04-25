Orrstown: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.2…

SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — SHIPPENSBURG, Pa. (AP) — Orrstown Financial Services Inc. (ORRF) on Tuesday reported net income of $9.2 million in its first quarter.

The Shippensburg, Pennsylvania-based bank said it had earnings of 87 cents per share.

The holding company for Orrstown Bank posted revenue of $40.4 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $32.4 million, which missed Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORRF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORRF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.