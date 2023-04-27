Orosur Mining: Fiscal Q3 Earnings Snapshot

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF) on Thursday reported a loss of…

VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — VANCOUVER, British Columbia (AP) — Orosur Mining Inc. (OROXF) on Thursday reported a loss of $304,000 in its fiscal third quarter.

The Vancouver, British Columbia-based company said it had a loss of less than 1 cent on a per-share basis.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OROXF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OROXF

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.