O’Reilly Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $516.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $8.28.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.56 billion.

