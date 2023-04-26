2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Home » Latest News » O'Reilly Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

O’Reilly Automotive: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:08 PM

SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — SPRINGFIELD, Mo. (AP) — O’Reilly Automotive Inc. (ORLY) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $516.9 million.

On a per-share basis, the Springfield, Missouri-based company said it had profit of $8.28.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8 per share.

The auto parts retailer posted revenue of $3.71 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.56 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on ORLY at https://www.zacks.com/ap/ORLY

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

