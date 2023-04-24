CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|669¼
|669½
|650¼
|651¼
|—10½
|Jul
|679
|682
|662½
|663½
|—9½
|Sep
|688
|689¾
|673½
|674¼
|—8¾
|Dec
|704
|704¾
|689½
|690¼
|—7½
|Mar
|710
|713¼
|699½
|699¾
|—7
|May
|711½
|714½
|700¾
|701¼
|—7¼
|Jul
|700¼
|701¾
|689¾
|689¾
|—8½
|Sep
|702
|702
|702
|702
|Est. sales 55,579.
|Fri.’s sales 120,386
|Fri.’s open int 376,542,
|up 337
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|663¼
|667½
|652¾
|654
|—9¼
|Jul
|615½
|618
|604¼
|605¼
|—10
|Sep
|553
|556¼
|547½
|548
|—4¾
|Dec
|548
|551
|542½
|543¼
|—4¾
|Mar
|556½
|559¾
|551¾
|552½
|—4¼
|May
|563½
|564½
|557½
|557¾
|—4½
|Jul
|563¾
|564
|559½
|559¾
|—4¼
|Sep
|538½
|539½
|538¼
|538¾
|—1½
|Dec
|530¾
|533¾
|528¼
|530¾
|—
|¼
|Dec
|488½
|491
|486
|491
|+2½
|Dec
|475
|475
|475
|475
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 226,006.
|Fri.’s sales 418,257
|Fri.’s open int 1,292,903
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|332½
|333½
|330
|330¼
|—3¼
|Jul
|335¼
|339¼
|335¼
|337½
|+1
|Sep
|345½
|345½
|344
|344
|+¾
|Dec
|354¼
|357
|354
|357
|+2¾
|Mar
|365
|366
|365
|366
|+4
|Est. sales 239.
|Fri.’s sales 791
|Fri.’s open int 4,892,
|up 39
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1483½
|1500
|1482½
|1494½
|+11
|Jul
|1450¼
|1462¼
|1445
|1457¾
|+8¾
|Aug
|1391
|1401¾
|1385¾
|1397
|+6
|Sep
|1307¼
|1315¾
|1302¼
|1311¾
|+4¼
|Nov
|1286
|1291½
|1278¾
|1287½
|+2¼
|Jan
|1293¼
|1298½
|1287
|1295
|+2¼
|Mar
|1290¼
|1294½
|1283
|1291½
|+2
|May
|1289¾
|1297
|1286
|1293½
|+1¾
|Jul
|1292½
|1298½
|1288¼
|1298½
|+4½
|Nov
|1220¾
|1230¼
|1219¼
|1227
|+1¾
|Est. sales 109,129.
|Fri.’s sales 319,494
|Fri.’s open int 666,237
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|53.40
|53.60
|52.88
|53.45
|+.05
|Jul
|53.57
|53.78
|53.05
|53.61
|+.04
|Aug
|53.21
|53.40
|52.76
|53.26
|+.04
|Sep
|52.60
|52.95
|52.32
|52.83
|+.08
|Oct
|52.17
|52.41
|51.77
|52.24
|+.06
|Dec
|51.92
|52.09
|51.43
|51.96
|+.12
|Jan
|51.70
|51.90
|51.40
|51.79
|+.12
|Mar
|51.58
|51.72
|51.30
|51.61
|+.08
|May
|51.18
|51.63
|51.18
|51.52
|+.09
|Jul
|51.19
|51.40
|51.19
|51.34
|—.07
|Aug
|51.00
|51.00
|51.00
|51.00
|—.26
|Sep
|50.93
|50.93
|50.93
|50.93
|—.13
|Oct
|50.62
|50.63
|50.62
|50.63
|—.13
|Dec
|50.41
|50.57
|50.41
|50.57
|—.10
|Est. sales 56,005.
|Fri.’s sales 141,445
|Fri.’s open int 466,261
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|445.80
|449.00
|443.20
|446.50
|+.80
|Jul
|444.10
|446.90
|441.10
|444.30
|+.70
|Aug
|435.40
|438.10
|432.90
|436.40
|+1.40
|Sep
|423.00
|425.40
|420.80
|423.40
|+.70
|Oct
|412.40
|415.30
|411.30
|413.40
|+.40
|Dec
|411.10
|413.50
|409.20
|411.30
|+.20
|Jan
|408.60
|410.50
|406.60
|408.60
|+.40
|Mar
|400.90
|402.30
|399.50
|402.30
|+1.70
|May
|396.00
|397.60
|395.90
|397.60
|+1.80
|Jul
|394.40
|397.10
|394.40
|394.40
|—.20
|Aug
|391.00
|391.00
|391.00
|391.00
|Sep
|386.40
|386.40
|386.40
|386.40
|Oct
|379.80
|379.80
|379.80
|379.80
|Dec
|379.00
|379.50
|379.00
|379.50
|+.10
|Est. sales 53,446.
|Fri.’s sales 127,145
|Fri.’s open int 463,284,
|up 833
