CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 669¼ 669½ 650¼ 651¼ —10½ Jul 679 682 662½ 663½ —9½ Sep 688 689¾ 673½ 674¼ —8¾ Dec 704 704¾ 689½ 690¼ —7½ Mar 710 713¼ 699½ 699¾ —7 May 711½ 714½ 700¾ 701¼ —7¼ Jul 700¼ 701¾ 689¾ 689¾ —8½ Sep 702 702 702 702 Est. sales 55,579. Fri.’s sales 120,386 Fri.’s open int 376,542, up 337 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 663¼ 667½ 652¾ 654 —9¼ Jul 615½ 618 604¼ 605¼ —10 Sep 553 556¼ 547½ 548 —4¾ Dec 548 551 542½ 543¼ —4¾ Mar 556½ 559¾ 551¾ 552½ —4¼ May 563½ 564½ 557½ 557¾ —4½ Jul 563¾ 564 559½ 559¾ —4¼ Sep 538½ 539½ 538¼ 538¾ —1½ Dec 530¾ 533¾ 528¼ 530¾ — ¼ Dec 488½ 491 486 491 +2½ Dec 475 475 475 475 — ¾ Est. sales 226,006. Fri.’s sales 418,257 Fri.’s open int 1,292,903 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 332½ 333½ 330 330¼ —3¼ Jul 335¼ 339¼ 335¼ 337½ +1 Sep 345½ 345½ 344 344 +¾ Dec 354¼ 357 354 357 +2¾ Mar 365 366 365 366 +4 Est. sales 239. Fri.’s sales 791 Fri.’s open int 4,892, up 39 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1483½ 1500 1482½ 1494½ +11 Jul 1450¼ 1462¼ 1445 1457¾ +8¾ Aug 1391 1401¾ 1385¾ 1397 +6 Sep 1307¼ 1315¾ 1302¼ 1311¾ +4¼ Nov 1286 1291½ 1278¾ 1287½ +2¼ Jan 1293¼ 1298½ 1287 1295 +2¼ Mar 1290¼ 1294½ 1283 1291½ +2 May 1289¾ 1297 1286 1293½ +1¾ Jul 1292½ 1298½ 1288¼ 1298½ +4½ Nov 1220¾ 1230¼ 1219¼ 1227 +1¾ Est. sales 109,129. Fri.’s sales 319,494 Fri.’s open int 666,237 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 53.40 53.60 52.88 53.45 +.05 Jul 53.57 53.78 53.05 53.61 +.04 Aug 53.21 53.40 52.76 53.26 +.04 Sep 52.60 52.95 52.32 52.83 +.08 Oct 52.17 52.41 51.77 52.24 +.06 Dec 51.92 52.09 51.43 51.96 +.12 Jan 51.70 51.90 51.40 51.79 +.12 Mar 51.58 51.72 51.30 51.61 +.08 May 51.18 51.63 51.18 51.52 +.09 Jul 51.19 51.40 51.19 51.34 —.07 Aug 51.00 51.00 51.00 51.00 —.26 Sep 50.93 50.93 50.93 50.93 —.13 Oct 50.62 50.63 50.62 50.63 —.13 Dec 50.41 50.57 50.41 50.57 —.10 Est. sales 56,005. Fri.’s sales 141,445 Fri.’s open int 466,261 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 445.80 449.00 443.20 446.50 +.80 Jul 444.10 446.90 441.10 444.30 +.70 Aug 435.40 438.10 432.90 436.40 +1.40 Sep 423.00 425.40 420.80 423.40 +.70 Oct 412.40 415.30 411.30 413.40 +.40 Dec 411.10 413.50 409.20 411.30 +.20 Jan 408.60 410.50 406.60 408.60 +.40 Mar 400.90 402.30 399.50 402.30 +1.70 May 396.00 397.60 395.90 397.60 +1.80 Jul 394.40 397.10 394.40 394.40 —.20 Aug 391.00 391.00 391.00 391.00 Sep 386.40 386.40 386.40 386.40 Oct 379.80 379.80 379.80 379.80 Dec 379.00 379.50 379.00 379.50 +.10 Est. sales 53,446. Fri.’s sales 127,145 Fri.’s open int 463,284, up 833

