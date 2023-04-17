CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|686¼
|688¾
|674½
|684½
|+2
|Jul
|695
|698¼
|685¼
|695¼
|+2¾
|Sep
|705½
|708
|695¼
|704¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|720
|723¾
|711½
|720½
|+2¾
|Mar
|730
|732¾
|723¼
|730¼
|+2¾
|May
|728½
|734
|728½
|730½
|+1
|Jul
|712½
|719¼
|711
|714¼
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 80,998.
|Fri.’s sales 179,480
|Fri.’s open int 391,830,
|up 7,243
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|666
|667½
|662¼
|664¾
|—1½
|Jul
|635
|636¾
|631
|633
|—2¾
|Sep
|567¼
|571¼
|565¾
|568½
|+¾
|Dec
|559¾
|563¾
|558¼
|561¾
|+1¾
|Mar
|568¼
|571½
|566¾
|570
|+1¾
|May
|573
|576½
|572
|574½
|+1
|Jul
|575
|578
|573½
|576½
|+1½
|Sep
|551
|552
|551
|551¾
|+2¾
|Dec
|540
|543
|538
|542¼
|+2½
|Jul
|550
|550
|550
|550
|+1¼
|Dec
|495
|495
|495
|495
|+2
|Est. sales 121,778.
|Fri.’s sales 341,414
|Fri.’s open int 1,342,752,
|up 11,446
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|338
|340
|337½
|340
|+4
|Jul
|333½
|335
|332¾
|334¾
|+2¾
|Sep
|339¾
|339¾
|339¾
|339¾
|+3½
|Dec
|350
|351
|350
|350¼
|+3¾
|Est. sales 239.
|Fri.’s sales 523
|Fri.’s open int 4,984,
|up 53
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1500½
|1512¾
|1496¼
|1509¼
|+8¾
|Jul
|1468
|1481
|1463¾
|1479½
|+12¼
|Aug
|1417¾
|1427¼
|1411¼
|1426¼
|+10¾
|Sep
|1334½
|1344¼
|1330
|1343½
|+9
|Nov
|1300¾
|1311¼
|1297
|1309
|+7½
|Jan
|1306
|1317¾
|1304½
|1316
|+8¼
|Mar
|1300
|1312
|1299½
|1310¾
|+8
|May
|1303¾
|1313¼
|1301¾
|1311
|+6¼
|Jul
|1304¾
|1315
|1304¾
|1313¼
|+6¼
|Nov
|1233½
|1240½
|1232
|1240½
|+5¾
|Est. sales 105,813.
|Fri.’s sales 233,815
|Fri.’s open int 692,262
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|53.75
|54.63
|53.36
|54.21
|+.55
|Jul
|53.82
|54.71
|53.48
|54.31
|+.54
|Aug
|53.63
|54.46
|53.35
|54.09
|+.51
|Sep
|53.30
|54.11
|53.06
|53.77
|+.49
|Oct
|52.93
|53.61
|52.68
|53.30
|+.44
|Dec
|52.70
|53.38
|52.36
|53.04
|+.41
|Jan
|52.29
|53.16
|52.29
|53.04
|+.58
|Mar
|52.29
|53.06
|52.29
|52.89
|+.52
|May
|52.86
|52.88
|52.86
|52.88
|+.54
|Jul
|53.00
|53.02
|53.00
|53.02
|+.67
|Dec
|52.49
|52.51
|52.39
|52.39
|+.64
|Est. sales 44,194.
|Fri.’s sales 119,550
|Fri.’s open int 489,074,
|up 2,821
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|459.70
|463.90
|457.30
|462.80
|+3.10
|Jul
|456.70
|461.10
|454.50
|460.30
|+3.50
|Aug
|446.00
|450.10
|444.10
|449.30
|+2.80
|Sep
|429.00
|433.10
|428.00
|431.90
|+1.50
|Oct
|414.80
|418.60
|414.70
|417.80
|+1.10
|Dec
|413.40
|416.00
|412.10
|414.80
|+1.00
|Jan
|408.40
|411.50
|407.70
|411.10
|+1.50
|Mar
|398.80
|400.90
|398.40
|400.50
|+1.10
|May
|393.00
|396.20
|393.00
|396.20
|+2.60
|Jul
|393.00
|393.50
|393.00
|393.20
|+1.10
|Aug
|389.80
|389.80
|389.80
|389.80
|+1.30
|Sep
|386.80
|386.80
|386.80
|386.80
|+2.60
|Est. sales 50,719.
|Fri.’s sales 133,565
|Fri.’s open int 445,805,
|up 5,993
