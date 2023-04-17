COMMANDERS SALE: What's next? | Former employee says it's ‘surreal’ | To-do list for next owner | Local fans react | The Huddle on Harris' bid
The Associated Press

April 17, 2023, 10:42 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 686¼ 688¾ 674½ 684½ +2
Jul 695 698¼ 685¼ 695¼ +2¾
Sep 705½ 708 695¼ 704¾ +2¾
Dec 720 723¾ 711½ 720½ +2¾
Mar 730 732¾ 723¼ 730¼ +2¾
May 728½ 734 728½ 730½ +1
Jul 712½ 719¼ 711 714¼ ¾
Est. sales 80,998. Fri.’s sales 179,480
Fri.’s open int 391,830, up 7,243
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 666 667½ 662¼ 664¾ —1½
Jul 635 636¾ 631 633 —2¾
Sep 567¼ 571¼ 565¾ 568½
Dec 559¾ 563¾ 558¼ 561¾ +1¾
Mar 568¼ 571½ 566¾ 570 +1¾
May 573 576½ 572 574½ +1
Jul 575 578 573½ 576½ +1½
Sep 551 552 551 551¾ +2¾
Dec 540 543 538 542¼ +2½
Jul 550 550 550 550 +1¼
Dec 495 495 495 495 +2
Est. sales 121,778. Fri.’s sales 341,414
Fri.’s open int 1,342,752, up 11,446
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 338 340 337½ 340 +4
Jul 333½ 335 332¾ 334¾ +2¾
Sep 339¾ 339¾ 339¾ 339¾ +3½
Dec 350 351 350 350¼ +3¾
Est. sales 239. Fri.’s sales 523
Fri.’s open int 4,984, up 53
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1500½ 1512¾ 1496¼ 1509¼ +8¾
Jul 1468 1481 1463¾ 1479½ +12¼
Aug 1417¾ 1427¼ 1411¼ 1426¼ +10¾
Sep 1334½ 1344¼ 1330 1343½ +9
Nov 1300¾ 1311¼ 1297 1309 +7½
Jan 1306 1317¾ 1304½ 1316 +8¼
Mar 1300 1312 1299½ 1310¾ +8
May 1303¾ 1313¼ 1301¾ 1311 +6¼
Jul 1304¾ 1315 1304¾ 1313¼ +6¼
Nov 1233½ 1240½ 1232 1240½ +5¾
Est. sales 105,813. Fri.’s sales 233,815
Fri.’s open int 692,262
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 53.75 54.63 53.36 54.21 +.55
Jul 53.82 54.71 53.48 54.31 +.54
Aug 53.63 54.46 53.35 54.09 +.51
Sep 53.30 54.11 53.06 53.77 +.49
Oct 52.93 53.61 52.68 53.30 +.44
Dec 52.70 53.38 52.36 53.04 +.41
Jan 52.29 53.16 52.29 53.04 +.58
Mar 52.29 53.06 52.29 52.89 +.52
May 52.86 52.88 52.86 52.88 +.54
Jul 53.00 53.02 53.00 53.02 +.67
Dec 52.49 52.51 52.39 52.39 +.64
Est. sales 44,194. Fri.’s sales 119,550
Fri.’s open int 489,074, up 2,821
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 459.70 463.90 457.30 462.80 +3.10
Jul 456.70 461.10 454.50 460.30 +3.50
Aug 446.00 450.10 444.10 449.30 +2.80
Sep 429.00 433.10 428.00 431.90 +1.50
Oct 414.80 418.60 414.70 417.80 +1.10
Dec 413.40 416.00 412.10 414.80 +1.00
Jan 408.40 411.50 407.70 411.10 +1.50
Mar 398.80 400.90 398.40 400.50 +1.10
May 393.00 396.20 393.00 396.20 +2.60
Jul 393.00 393.50 393.00 393.20 +1.10
Aug 389.80 389.80 389.80 389.80 +1.30
Sep 386.80 386.80 386.80 386.80 +2.60
Est. sales 50,719. Fri.’s sales 133,565
Fri.’s open int 445,805, up 5,993

