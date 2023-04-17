CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 686¼ 688¾ 674½ 684½ +2 Jul 695 698¼ 685¼ 695¼ +2¾ Sep 705½ 708 695¼ 704¾ +2¾ Dec 720 723¾ 711½ 720½ +2¾ Mar 730 732¾ 723¼ 730¼ +2¾ May 728½ 734 728½ 730½ +1 Jul 712½ 719¼ 711 714¼ — ¾ Est. sales 80,998. Fri.’s sales 179,480 Fri.’s open int 391,830, up 7,243 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 666 667½ 662¼ 664¾ —1½ Jul 635 636¾ 631 633 —2¾ Sep 567¼ 571¼ 565¾ 568½ +¾ Dec 559¾ 563¾ 558¼ 561¾ +1¾ Mar 568¼ 571½ 566¾ 570 +1¾ May 573 576½ 572 574½ +1 Jul 575 578 573½ 576½ +1½ Sep 551 552 551 551¾ +2¾ Dec 540 543 538 542¼ +2½ Jul 550 550 550 550 +1¼ Dec 495 495 495 495 +2 Est. sales 121,778. Fri.’s sales 341,414 Fri.’s open int 1,342,752, up 11,446 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 338 340 337½ 340 +4 Jul 333½ 335 332¾ 334¾ +2¾ Sep 339¾ 339¾ 339¾ 339¾ +3½ Dec 350 351 350 350¼ +3¾ Est. sales 239. Fri.’s sales 523 Fri.’s open int 4,984, up 53 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1500½ 1512¾ 1496¼ 1509¼ +8¾ Jul 1468 1481 1463¾ 1479½ +12¼ Aug 1417¾ 1427¼ 1411¼ 1426¼ +10¾ Sep 1334½ 1344¼ 1330 1343½ +9 Nov 1300¾ 1311¼ 1297 1309 +7½ Jan 1306 1317¾ 1304½ 1316 +8¼ Mar 1300 1312 1299½ 1310¾ +8 May 1303¾ 1313¼ 1301¾ 1311 +6¼ Jul 1304¾ 1315 1304¾ 1313¼ +6¼ Nov 1233½ 1240½ 1232 1240½ +5¾ Est. sales 105,813. Fri.’s sales 233,815 Fri.’s open int 692,262 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 53.75 54.63 53.36 54.21 +.55 Jul 53.82 54.71 53.48 54.31 +.54 Aug 53.63 54.46 53.35 54.09 +.51 Sep 53.30 54.11 53.06 53.77 +.49 Oct 52.93 53.61 52.68 53.30 +.44 Dec 52.70 53.38 52.36 53.04 +.41 Jan 52.29 53.16 52.29 53.04 +.58 Mar 52.29 53.06 52.29 52.89 +.52 May 52.86 52.88 52.86 52.88 +.54 Jul 53.00 53.02 53.00 53.02 +.67 Dec 52.49 52.51 52.39 52.39 +.64 Est. sales 44,194. Fri.’s sales 119,550 Fri.’s open int 489,074, up 2,821 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 459.70 463.90 457.30 462.80 +3.10 Jul 456.70 461.10 454.50 460.30 +3.50 Aug 446.00 450.10 444.10 449.30 +2.80 Sep 429.00 433.10 428.00 431.90 +1.50 Oct 414.80 418.60 414.70 417.80 +1.10 Dec 413.40 416.00 412.10 414.80 +1.00 Jan 408.40 411.50 407.70 411.10 +1.50 Mar 398.80 400.90 398.40 400.50 +1.10 May 393.00 396.20 393.00 396.20 +2.60 Jul 393.00 393.50 393.00 393.20 +1.10 Aug 389.80 389.80 389.80 389.80 +1.30 Sep 386.80 386.80 386.80 386.80 +2.60 Est. sales 50,719. Fri.’s sales 133,565 Fri.’s open int 445,805, up 5,993

