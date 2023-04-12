CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|673
|683½
|673
|679¾
|+5¾
|Jul
|683¼
|692
|682¾
|688
|+4
|Sep
|694½
|702½
|694
|699½
|+4
|Dec
|711¼
|718½
|711¼
|715¼
|+3
|Mar
|722¾
|728¾
|722½
|724
|+¾
|May
|726¼
|730¼
|725¾
|726
|—
|½
|Jul
|710¾
|716
|710
|711½
|Est. sales 102,019.
|Tue.’s sales 217,340
|Tue.’s open int 391,899,
|up 7,087
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|651
|656
|648¾
|653
|+2
|Jul
|626
|630½
|624¼
|627¼
|—
|½
|Sep
|565½
|569½
|564¼
|564¼
|—3
|Dec
|557½
|561
|556¼
|556¼
|—3
|Mar
|566
|568½
|564¼
|564¾
|—2¼
|May
|570
|572¾
|569¼
|570
|—2
|Jul
|571½
|574½
|570½
|572¼
|—1¼
|Sep
|544¼
|546¼
|544¼
|546¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|535¼
|537¾
|534
|535
|—1¾
|Jul
|546
|546
|546
|546
|+½
|Dec
|487¼
|487¼
|487¼
|487¼
|—2
|Est. sales 114,599.
|Tue.’s sales 385,656
|Tue.’s open int 1,338,484,
|up 2,402
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|340
|340
|334½
|335¾
|—4½
|Jul
|336¾
|336¾
|331¼
|331¾
|—4
|Sep
|340¼
|340¼
|336¾
|336¾
|—2¾
|Dec
|351¼
|351¼
|350¼
|350¼
|+1½
|Mar
|361¼
|361¼
|356½
|356½
|Est. sales 187.
|Tue.’s sales 664
|Tue.’s open int 4,698,
|up 43
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1497½
|1505½
|1491
|1498
|+¾
|Jul
|1471¼
|1476¾
|1465
|1469¼
|—2
|Aug
|1421¼
|1424¼
|1413¾
|1418
|—3¼
|Sep
|1344
|1344½
|1335
|1338½
|—5¼
|Nov
|1316½
|1316½
|1304¼
|1305¾
|—8½
|Jan
|1320¾
|1320¾
|1310¾
|1312
|—8¾
|Mar
|1314½
|1314½
|1305¼
|1309¼
|—5¼
|May
|1316¼
|1316¼
|1306¾
|1307¼
|—9
|Jul
|1319
|1319
|1311¼
|1313
|—6
|Nov
|1248½
|1249
|1238¾
|1238¾
|—11¾
|Nov
|1173
|1173
|1173
|1173
|—1¾
|Est. sales 108,244.
|Tue.’s sales 305,623
|Tue.’s open int 716,906
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|54.89
|54.89
|53.66
|53.68
|—1.21
|Jul
|55.00
|55.00
|53.84
|53.89
|—1.12
|Aug
|54.65
|54.72
|53.60
|53.69
|—1.07
|Sep
|54.30
|54.40
|53.24
|53.36
|—1.07
|Oct
|53.90
|53.97
|52.81
|53.00
|—1.01
|Dec
|53.73
|53.77
|52.60
|52.72
|—1.09
|Jan
|53.61
|53.61
|52.50
|52.66
|—1.02
|Mar
|53.54
|53.54
|52.46
|52.83
|—.78
|May
|53.41
|53.41
|52.55
|52.61
|—.96
|Jul
|52.64
|52.84
|52.64
|52.80
|—.77
|Aug
|52.70
|52.70
|52.70
|52.70
|—.74
|Sep
|52.55
|52.55
|52.55
|52.55
|—.74
|Dec
|52.27
|52.28
|52.20
|52.28
|—.73
|Est. sales 56,862.
|Tue.’s sales 130,354
|Tue.’s open int 484,462,
|up 1,016
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|458.10
|463.20
|455.30
|457.40
|—.40
|Jul
|455.00
|460.00
|452.20
|455.20
|+.20
|Aug
|445.60
|448.60
|442.50
|445.50
|Sep
|430.90
|433.20
|428.60
|431.30
|—.40
|Oct
|418.20
|420.40
|416.60
|420.10
|+.70
|Dec
|416.60
|418.40
|414.00
|415.80
|—1.00
|Jan
|410.70
|412.80
|409.50
|412.50
|+.40
|Mar
|402.80
|403.50
|402.20
|403.10
|May
|396.70
|399.00
|396.60
|397.20
|—1.20
|Jul
|398.30
|398.30
|397.00
|397.40
|—.10
|Dec
|378.00
|378.00
|378.00
|378.00
|—2.00
|Est. sales 61,671.
|Tue.’s sales 146,488
|Tue.’s open int 435,709
