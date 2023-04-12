CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 673 683½ 673 679¾ +5¾ Jul 683¼ 692 682¾ 688 +4 Sep 694½ 702½ 694 699½ +4 Dec 711¼ 718½ 711¼ 715¼ +3 Mar 722¾ 728¾ 722½ 724 +¾ May 726¼ 730¼ 725¾ 726 — ½ Jul 710¾ 716 710 711½ Est. sales 102,019. Tue.’s sales 217,340 Tue.’s open int 391,899, up 7,087 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 651 656 648¾ 653 +2 Jul 626 630½ 624¼ 627¼ — ½ Sep 565½ 569½ 564¼ 564¼ —3 Dec 557½ 561 556¼ 556¼ —3 Mar 566 568½ 564¼ 564¾ —2¼ May 570 572¾ 569¼ 570 —2 Jul 571½ 574½ 570½ 572¼ —1¼ Sep 544¼ 546¼ 544¼ 546¼ — ¼ Dec 535¼ 537¾ 534 535 —1¾ Jul 546 546 546 546 +½ Dec 487¼ 487¼ 487¼ 487¼ —2 Est. sales 114,599. Tue.’s sales 385,656 Tue.’s open int 1,338,484, up 2,402 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 340 340 334½ 335¾ —4½ Jul 336¾ 336¾ 331¼ 331¾ —4 Sep 340¼ 340¼ 336¾ 336¾ —2¾ Dec 351¼ 351¼ 350¼ 350¼ +1½ Mar 361¼ 361¼ 356½ 356½ Est. sales 187. Tue.’s sales 664 Tue.’s open int 4,698, up 43 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1497½ 1505½ 1491 1498 +¾ Jul 1471¼ 1476¾ 1465 1469¼ —2 Aug 1421¼ 1424¼ 1413¾ 1418 —3¼ Sep 1344 1344½ 1335 1338½ —5¼ Nov 1316½ 1316½ 1304¼ 1305¾ —8½ Jan 1320¾ 1320¾ 1310¾ 1312 —8¾ Mar 1314½ 1314½ 1305¼ 1309¼ —5¼ May 1316¼ 1316¼ 1306¾ 1307¼ —9 Jul 1319 1319 1311¼ 1313 —6 Nov 1248½ 1249 1238¾ 1238¾ —11¾ Nov 1173 1173 1173 1173 —1¾ Est. sales 108,244. Tue.’s sales 305,623 Tue.’s open int 716,906 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 54.89 54.89 53.66 53.68 —1.21 Jul 55.00 55.00 53.84 53.89 —1.12 Aug 54.65 54.72 53.60 53.69 —1.07 Sep 54.30 54.40 53.24 53.36 —1.07 Oct 53.90 53.97 52.81 53.00 —1.01 Dec 53.73 53.77 52.60 52.72 —1.09 Jan 53.61 53.61 52.50 52.66 —1.02 Mar 53.54 53.54 52.46 52.83 —.78 May 53.41 53.41 52.55 52.61 —.96 Jul 52.64 52.84 52.64 52.80 —.77 Aug 52.70 52.70 52.70 52.70 —.74 Sep 52.55 52.55 52.55 52.55 —.74 Dec 52.27 52.28 52.20 52.28 —.73 Est. sales 56,862. Tue.’s sales 130,354 Tue.’s open int 484,462, up 1,016 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 458.10 463.20 455.30 457.40 —.40 Jul 455.00 460.00 452.20 455.20 +.20 Aug 445.60 448.60 442.50 445.50 Sep 430.90 433.20 428.60 431.30 —.40 Oct 418.20 420.40 416.60 420.10 +.70 Dec 416.60 418.40 414.00 415.80 —1.00 Jan 410.70 412.80 409.50 412.50 +.40 Mar 402.80 403.50 402.20 403.10 May 396.70 399.00 396.60 397.20 —1.20 Jul 398.30 398.30 397.00 397.40 —.10 Dec 378.00 378.00 378.00 378.00 —2.00 Est. sales 61,671. Tue.’s sales 146,488 Tue.’s open int 435,709

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.