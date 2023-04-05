CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 693 693¼ 675 689¾ —1¾ Jul 705 705¼ 688 702 —2 Sep 717½ 717½ 701¼ 714¾ —2 Dec 734¼ 735 720 733 —1¾ Mar 743¼ 746¼ 732¾ 744¾ —1¾ May 745¾ 748½ 734½ 748½ — ¼ Jul 727¼ 727¼ 717¼ 725¼ —7 Est. sales 52,380. Tue.’s sales 88,884 Tue.’s open int 375,999 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 653¾ 660 646½ 658½ +4¾ Jul 628½ 631¼ 621 630¼ +2¼ Sep 569¾ 572¼ 564¾ 570¾ +1½ Dec 560½ 563¾ 556¼ 562¼ +2¼ Mar 568 571¼ 564¼ 569¾ +2 May 573¾ 575 569¼ 575 +2½ Jul 573 576½ 570½ 576½ +2¾ Sep 543¾ 544½ 543½ 544½ — ¼ Dec 533½ 536¼ 531½ 535½ +1¾ Mar 540¼ 540¼ 540¼ 540¼ — ¼ Dec 485 485 485 485 +½ Est. sales 128,130. Tue.’s sales 294,619 Tue.’s open int 1,334,671 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 340¼ 348¾ 339½ 343½ +2½ Jul 339¼ 346½ 339 341¾ +1½ Sep 339¾ 347 339½ 347 +3¼ Dec 349¼ 349¼ 349 349 —3½ Est. sales 329. Tue.’s sales 1,121 Tue.’s open int 4,376, up 127 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1517½ 1527 1506¾ 1524¾ +7¼ Jul 1483¼ 1491 1471 1488¾ +6 Aug 1431¼ 1434½ 1416 1432¾ +4¼ Sep 1354¼ 1355½ 1337¾ 1355½ +4½ Nov 1321¾ 1323¾ 1305½ 1320 Jan 1328¼ 1329 1312 1326 — ¼ Mar 1321¾ 1321¾ 1306½ 1321¼ +¾ May 1322¾ 1322¾ 1307¾ 1322¾ +1¼ Jul 1325¼ 1325¼ 1310¼ 1324¾ +1 Nov 1250½ 1254¼ 1243 1254 +3½ Jan 1249¾ 1249¾ 1249¾ 1249¾ — ¾ Est. sales 139,720. Tue.’s sales 219,968 Tue.’s open int 746,111, up 13,509 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 55.81 56.30 55.22 56.20 +.46 Jul 55.97 56.43 55.37 56.33 +.43 Aug 55.63 56.02 55.08 55.92 +.37 Sep 55.20 55.53 54.61 55.37 +.26 Oct 54.66 54.97 54.18 54.88 +.26 Dec 54.44 54.69 53.90 54.65 +.25 Jan 54.40 54.55 53.86 54.55 +.27 Mar 54.10 54.37 53.92 54.32 +.12 Jul 54.08 54.08 54.08 54.08 —.12 Est. sales 40,031. Tue.’s sales 124,113 Tue.’s open int 483,953, up 3,563 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 457.40 458.10 450.10 455.60 —1.80 Jul 453.20 453.50 446.20 451.00 —2.10 Aug 443.90 444.00 437.80 441.80 —2.20 Sep 431.10 431.20 425.80 429.20 —2.30 Oct 420.80 421.00 416.00 419.20 —2.10 Dec 418.50 418.50 413.70 416.80 —2.00 Jan 413.10 413.10 409.40 411.90 —2.00 Mar 402.80 403.20 399.20 401.90 —1.50 May 394.70 397.60 394.70 397.40 Jul 395.10 395.70 393.00 395.00 —.70 Est. sales 45,009. Tue.’s sales 108,487 Tue.’s open int 436,606, up 3,859

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.