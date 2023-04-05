CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Wed.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|693
|693¼
|675
|689¾
|—1¾
|Jul
|705
|705¼
|688
|702
|—2
|Sep
|717½
|717½
|701¼
|714¾
|—2
|Dec
|734¼
|735
|720
|733
|—1¾
|Mar
|743¼
|746¼
|732¾
|744¾
|—1¾
|May
|745¾
|748½
|734½
|748½
|—
|¼
|Jul
|727¼
|727¼
|717¼
|725¼
|—7
|Est. sales 52,380.
|Tue.’s sales 88,884
|Tue.’s open int 375,999
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|653¾
|660
|646½
|658½
|+4¾
|Jul
|628½
|631¼
|621
|630¼
|+2¼
|Sep
|569¾
|572¼
|564¾
|570¾
|+1½
|Dec
|560½
|563¾
|556¼
|562¼
|+2¼
|Mar
|568
|571¼
|564¼
|569¾
|+2
|May
|573¾
|575
|569¼
|575
|+2½
|Jul
|573
|576½
|570½
|576½
|+2¾
|Sep
|543¾
|544½
|543½
|544½
|—
|¼
|Dec
|533½
|536¼
|531½
|535½
|+1¾
|Mar
|540¼
|540¼
|540¼
|540¼
|—
|¼
|Dec
|485
|485
|485
|485
|+½
|Est. sales 128,130.
|Tue.’s sales 294,619
|Tue.’s open int 1,334,671
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|340¼
|348¾
|339½
|343½
|+2½
|Jul
|339¼
|346½
|339
|341¾
|+1½
|Sep
|339¾
|347
|339½
|347
|+3¼
|Dec
|349¼
|349¼
|349
|349
|—3½
|Est. sales 329.
|Tue.’s sales 1,121
|Tue.’s open int 4,376,
|up 127
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1517½
|1527
|1506¾
|1524¾
|+7¼
|Jul
|1483¼
|1491
|1471
|1488¾
|+6
|Aug
|1431¼
|1434½
|1416
|1432¾
|+4¼
|Sep
|1354¼
|1355½
|1337¾
|1355½
|+4½
|Nov
|1321¾
|1323¾
|1305½
|1320
|Jan
|1328¼
|1329
|1312
|1326
|—
|¼
|Mar
|1321¾
|1321¾
|1306½
|1321¼
|+¾
|May
|1322¾
|1322¾
|1307¾
|1322¾
|+1¼
|Jul
|1325¼
|1325¼
|1310¼
|1324¾
|+1
|Nov
|1250½
|1254¼
|1243
|1254
|+3½
|Jan
|1249¾
|1249¾
|1249¾
|1249¾
|—
|¾
|Est. sales 139,720.
|Tue.’s sales 219,968
|Tue.’s open int 746,111,
|up 13,509
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|55.81
|56.30
|55.22
|56.20
|+.46
|Jul
|55.97
|56.43
|55.37
|56.33
|+.43
|Aug
|55.63
|56.02
|55.08
|55.92
|+.37
|Sep
|55.20
|55.53
|54.61
|55.37
|+.26
|Oct
|54.66
|54.97
|54.18
|54.88
|+.26
|Dec
|54.44
|54.69
|53.90
|54.65
|+.25
|Jan
|54.40
|54.55
|53.86
|54.55
|+.27
|Mar
|54.10
|54.37
|53.92
|54.32
|+.12
|Jul
|54.08
|54.08
|54.08
|54.08
|—.12
|Est. sales 40,031.
|Tue.’s sales 124,113
|Tue.’s open int 483,953,
|up 3,563
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|457.40
|458.10
|450.10
|455.60
|—1.80
|Jul
|453.20
|453.50
|446.20
|451.00
|—2.10
|Aug
|443.90
|444.00
|437.80
|441.80
|—2.20
|Sep
|431.10
|431.20
|425.80
|429.20
|—2.30
|Oct
|420.80
|421.00
|416.00
|419.20
|—2.10
|Dec
|418.50
|418.50
|413.70
|416.80
|—2.00
|Jan
|413.10
|413.10
|409.40
|411.90
|—2.00
|Mar
|402.80
|403.20
|399.20
|401.90
|—1.50
|May
|394.70
|397.60
|394.70
|397.40
|Jul
|395.10
|395.70
|393.00
|395.00
|—.70
|Est. sales 45,009.
|Tue.’s sales 108,487
|Tue.’s open int 436,606,
|up 3,859
