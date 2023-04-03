CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:
|OpenHighLowLastChg.
|WHEAT
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|697
|710
|695
|703¼
|+11
|Jul
|709
|722¼
|707
|715½
|+11
|Sep
|722¼
|733¾
|719½
|728¼
|+11½
|Dec
|739½
|751
|737
|746
|+11½
|Mar
|752½
|762¼
|749
|757½
|+11¼
|May
|761¼
|763
|760¼
|763
|+13¾
|Jul
|734¾
|743¼
|734¾
|741¼
|+10¾
|Dec
|750¼
|750½
|750¼
|750½
|+11¾
|Est. sales 41,471.
|Fri.’s sales 99,359
|Fri.’s open int 377,148,
|up 55
|CORN
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|659½
|668½
|659¼
|665
|+4½
|Jul
|635
|645¾
|635
|642¾
|+6¾
|Sep
|577½
|586¼
|577¼
|585¾
|+8½
|Dec
|567
|575
|567
|574½
|+8
|Mar
|573½
|582
|573½
|581½
|+7½
|May
|578
|586
|578
|585½
|+7
|Jul
|580½
|585½
|580
|585½
|+6¼
|Sep
|554¼
|554¼
|553
|553
|+3¾
|Dec
|538
|542¾
|538
|541¾
|+3½
|Jul
|550
|550
|550
|550
|+3½
|Dec
|491¾
|491¾
|491½
|491¾
|+2¼
|Est. sales 145,341.
|Fri.’s sales 472,916
|Fri.’s open int 1,337,031,
|up 1,462
|OATS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|364½
|368¾
|355¾
|357½
|—6¾
|Jul
|363¼
|365
|355
|355
|—6¼
|Sep
|363¾
|365
|355¼
|360
|+1½
|Dec
|373¾
|374½
|365
|365½
|—1
|Est. sales 344.
|Fri.’s sales 828
|Fri.’s open int 4,139
|SOYBEANS
|5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
|May
|1510
|1527¾
|1509¾
|1525¼
|+19¾
|Jul
|1480
|1500½
|1479¾
|1497½
|+22
|Aug
|1425¼
|1446
|1425¼
|1443¼
|+21½
|Sep
|1352¾
|1368
|1352
|1366
|+18¼
|Nov
|1324¼
|1338¾
|1322½
|1336¼
|+16½
|Jan
|1327
|1343¼
|1327
|1341¼
|+16
|Mar
|1319
|1336
|1319
|1333¾
|+16¼
|May
|1320
|1336½
|1320
|1334¼
|+16½
|Jul
|1327
|1333¼
|1326½
|1332¾
|+13
|Nov
|1247
|1258¾
|1247
|1258¾
|+12½
|Est. sales 118,288.
|Fri.’s sales 333,748
|Fri.’s open int 725,596
|SOYBEAN OIL
|60,000 lbs; cents per lb
|May
|56.66
|57.40
|56.23
|57.09
|+1.60
|Jul
|56.75
|57.51
|56.35
|57.21
|+1.59
|Aug
|56.38
|57.00
|55.98
|56.76
|+1.52
|Sep
|55.87
|56.47
|55.53
|56.24
|+1.46
|Oct
|55.37
|55.89
|54.95
|55.66
|+1.40
|Dec
|55.00
|55.59
|54.68
|55.34
|+1.34
|Jan
|54.83
|55.43
|54.74
|55.22
|+1.28
|Mar
|54.86
|55.26
|54.74
|55.11
|+1.22
|May
|54.87
|55.21
|54.87
|55.21
|+1.34
|Jul
|54.85
|54.85
|54.85
|54.85
|+.94
|Dec
|54.16
|54.16
|54.16
|54.16
|+.82
|Est. sales 51,811.
|Fri.’s sales 132,732
|Fri.’s open int 480,502,
|up 3,860
|SOYBEAN MEAL
|100 tons; dollars per ton
|May
|463.90
|467.50
|461.40
|463.40
|—2.60
|Jul
|459.50
|463.20
|457.60
|460.00
|—1.30
|Aug
|447.90
|451.90
|447.10
|449.70
|—.50
|Sep
|434.80
|437.10
|432.80
|436.00
|+.30
|Oct
|421.60
|425.20
|420.90
|424.60
|+1.40
|Dec
|417.40
|422.00
|416.80
|421.20
|+1.40
|Jan
|411.80
|416.10
|411.50
|416.10
|+2.30
|Mar
|400.60
|404.60
|400.60
|404.00
|+2.20
|May
|393.60
|397.70
|393.60
|397.70
|+2.70
|Jul
|393.10
|396.10
|393.00
|395.70
|+2.60
|Est. sales 44,887.
|Fri.’s sales 145,478
|Fri.’s open int 427,036,
|up 8,292
Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.