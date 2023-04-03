CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.: OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel…

Listen now to WTOP News

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg. WHEAT 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 697 710 695 703¼ +11 Jul 709 722¼ 707 715½ +11 Sep 722¼ 733¾ 719½ 728¼ +11½ Dec 739½ 751 737 746 +11½ Mar 752½ 762¼ 749 757½ +11¼ May 761¼ 763 760¼ 763 +13¾ Jul 734¾ 743¼ 734¾ 741¼ +10¾ Dec 750¼ 750½ 750¼ 750½ +11¾ Est. sales 41,471. Fri.’s sales 99,359 Fri.’s open int 377,148, up 55 CORN 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 659½ 668½ 659¼ 665 +4½ Jul 635 645¾ 635 642¾ +6¾ Sep 577½ 586¼ 577¼ 585¾ +8½ Dec 567 575 567 574½ +8 Mar 573½ 582 573½ 581½ +7½ May 578 586 578 585½ +7 Jul 580½ 585½ 580 585½ +6¼ Sep 554¼ 554¼ 553 553 +3¾ Dec 538 542¾ 538 541¾ +3½ Jul 550 550 550 550 +3½ Dec 491¾ 491¾ 491½ 491¾ +2¼ Est. sales 145,341. Fri.’s sales 472,916 Fri.’s open int 1,337,031, up 1,462 OATS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 364½ 368¾ 355¾ 357½ —6¾ Jul 363¼ 365 355 355 —6¼ Sep 363¾ 365 355¼ 360 +1½ Dec 373¾ 374½ 365 365½ —1 Est. sales 344. Fri.’s sales 828 Fri.’s open int 4,139 SOYBEANS 5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel May 1510 1527¾ 1509¾ 1525¼ +19¾ Jul 1480 1500½ 1479¾ 1497½ +22 Aug 1425¼ 1446 1425¼ 1443¼ +21½ Sep 1352¾ 1368 1352 1366 +18¼ Nov 1324¼ 1338¾ 1322½ 1336¼ +16½ Jan 1327 1343¼ 1327 1341¼ +16 Mar 1319 1336 1319 1333¾ +16¼ May 1320 1336½ 1320 1334¼ +16½ Jul 1327 1333¼ 1326½ 1332¾ +13 Nov 1247 1258¾ 1247 1258¾ +12½ Est. sales 118,288. Fri.’s sales 333,748 Fri.’s open int 725,596 SOYBEAN OIL 60,000 lbs; cents per lb May 56.66 57.40 56.23 57.09 +1.60 Jul 56.75 57.51 56.35 57.21 +1.59 Aug 56.38 57.00 55.98 56.76 +1.52 Sep 55.87 56.47 55.53 56.24 +1.46 Oct 55.37 55.89 54.95 55.66 +1.40 Dec 55.00 55.59 54.68 55.34 +1.34 Jan 54.83 55.43 54.74 55.22 +1.28 Mar 54.86 55.26 54.74 55.11 +1.22 May 54.87 55.21 54.87 55.21 +1.34 Jul 54.85 54.85 54.85 54.85 +.94 Dec 54.16 54.16 54.16 54.16 +.82 Est. sales 51,811. Fri.’s sales 132,732 Fri.’s open int 480,502, up 3,860 SOYBEAN MEAL 100 tons; dollars per ton May 463.90 467.50 461.40 463.40 —2.60 Jul 459.50 463.20 457.60 460.00 —1.30 Aug 447.90 451.90 447.10 449.70 —.50 Sep 434.80 437.10 432.80 436.00 +.30 Oct 421.60 425.20 420.90 424.60 +1.40 Dec 417.40 422.00 416.80 421.20 +1.40 Jan 411.80 416.10 411.50 416.10 +2.30 Mar 400.60 404.60 400.60 404.00 +2.20 May 393.60 397.70 393.60 397.70 +2.70 Jul 393.10 396.10 393.00 395.70 +2.60 Est. sales 44,887. Fri.’s sales 145,478 Fri.’s open int 427,036, up 8,292

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.