The Associated Press

April 3, 2023, 10:43 AM

CHICAGO (AP) — Early trading on the Chicago Board of Trade Mon.:

OpenHighLowLastChg.
WHEAT
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 697 710 695 703¼ +11
Jul 709 722¼ 707 715½ +11
Sep 722¼ 733¾ 719½ 728¼ +11½
Dec 739½ 751 737 746 +11½
Mar 752½ 762¼ 749 757½ +11¼
May 761¼ 763 760¼ 763 +13¾
Jul 734¾ 743¼ 734¾ 741¼ +10¾
Dec 750¼ 750½ 750¼ 750½ +11¾
Est. sales 41,471. Fri.’s sales 99,359
Fri.’s open int 377,148, up 55
CORN
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 659½ 668½ 659¼ 665 +4½
Jul 635 645¾ 635 642¾ +6¾
Sep 577½ 586¼ 577¼ 585¾ +8½
Dec 567 575 567 574½ +8
Mar 573½ 582 573½ 581½ +7½
May 578 586 578 585½ +7
Jul 580½ 585½ 580 585½ +6¼
Sep 554¼ 554¼ 553 553 +3¾
Dec 538 542¾ 538 541¾ +3½
Jul 550 550 550 550 +3½
Dec 491¾ 491¾ 491½ 491¾ +2¼
Est. sales 145,341. Fri.’s sales 472,916
Fri.’s open int 1,337,031, up 1,462
OATS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 364½ 368¾ 355¾ 357½ —6¾
Jul 363¼ 365 355 355 —6¼
Sep 363¾ 365 355¼ 360 +1½
Dec 373¾ 374½ 365 365½ —1
Est. sales 344. Fri.’s sales 828
Fri.’s open int 4,139
SOYBEANS
5,000 bu minimum; cents per bushel
May 1510 1527¾ 1509¾ 1525¼ +19¾
Jul 1480 1500½ 1479¾ 1497½ +22
Aug 1425¼ 1446 1425¼ 1443¼ +21½
Sep 1352¾ 1368 1352 1366 +18¼
Nov 1324¼ 1338¾ 1322½ 1336¼ +16½
Jan 1327 1343¼ 1327 1341¼ +16
Mar 1319 1336 1319 1333¾ +16¼
May 1320 1336½ 1320 1334¼ +16½
Jul 1327 1333¼ 1326½ 1332¾ +13
Nov 1247 1258¾ 1247 1258¾ +12½
Est. sales 118,288. Fri.’s sales 333,748
Fri.’s open int 725,596
SOYBEAN OIL
60,000 lbs; cents per lb
May 56.66 57.40 56.23 57.09 +1.60
Jul 56.75 57.51 56.35 57.21 +1.59
Aug 56.38 57.00 55.98 56.76 +1.52
Sep 55.87 56.47 55.53 56.24 +1.46
Oct 55.37 55.89 54.95 55.66 +1.40
Dec 55.00 55.59 54.68 55.34 +1.34
Jan 54.83 55.43 54.74 55.22 +1.28
Mar 54.86 55.26 54.74 55.11 +1.22
May 54.87 55.21 54.87 55.21 +1.34
Jul 54.85 54.85 54.85 54.85 +.94
Dec 54.16 54.16 54.16 54.16 +.82
Est. sales 51,811. Fri.’s sales 132,732
Fri.’s open int 480,502, up 3,860
SOYBEAN MEAL
100 tons; dollars per ton
May 463.90 467.50 461.40 463.40 —2.60
Jul 459.50 463.20 457.60 460.00 —1.30
Aug 447.90 451.90 447.10 449.70 —.50
Sep 434.80 437.10 432.80 436.00 +.30
Oct 421.60 425.20 420.90 424.60 +1.40
Dec 417.40 422.00 416.80 421.20 +1.40
Jan 411.80 416.10 411.50 416.10 +2.30
Mar 400.60 404.60 400.60 404.00 +2.20
May 393.60 397.70 393.60 397.70 +2.70
Jul 393.10 396.10 393.00 395.70 +2.60
Est. sales 44,887. Fri.’s sales 145,478
Fri.’s open int 427,036, up 8,292

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

