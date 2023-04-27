OP Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported net income of $7.5 million in…

LOS ANGELES (AP) — LOS ANGELES (AP) — OP Bancorp (OPBK) on Thursday reported net income of $7.5 million in its first quarter.

The Los Angeles-based bank said it had earnings of 48 cents per share.

The company posted revenue of $32.9 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $22.2 million, which beat Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OPBK at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OPBK

