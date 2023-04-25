OneMain: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — EVANSVILLE, Ind. (AP) — OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $179…

OneMain Holdings Inc. (OMF) on Tuesday reported first-quarter net income of $179 million.

The Evansville, Indiana-based company said it had profit of $1.48 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.46 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.59 per share.

The consumer finance company posted revenue of $1.09 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $855 million, also falling short of Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $864.7 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on OMF at https://www.zacks.com/ap/OMF

