Omnicom: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Omnicom Group Inc. (OMC) on Tuesday reported first-quarter profit of $227.5 million.

On a per-share basis, the New York-based company said it had net income of $1.11. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $1.56 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.38 per share.

The advertising company posted revenue of $3.44 billion in the period, also exceeding Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.37 billion.

